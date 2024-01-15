Zurdo Ramirez, first Mexican World Cruiserweight Champion

Gilberto ‘Zardo’ Ramirez def. saturday in french Arsen Goulamiryan in los angeles and snatched his belt cruiserweight champion of the World Boxing Association (AMB,

Mexican, 32 years old, was imposed by unanimous decision After 12 rounds against Goulamirian, the only French world boxing champion.

El Zardo, who already reigned super middleweight (76.2 kg) between 2016 and 2018, became First Mexican boxer to capture a world crown on cruise ships (90.7 kg).

All three judges gave a score of 118-110 Mazatlan’s fighter’s side in the ring at the YouTube Theater, near the SoFi Stadium of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers teams.

ramirez got better He Career record of 46 wins (30 knockouts) and one only necklacestuck against russia Dmitry Bivol In November 2022.

Goulamirian36 years oldWas undefeated in his last 27 fights But arrived A for Saturday’s appointment great passivity Since he had not worn gloves since the end of 2022.

This French boxer of Armenian origin, who He defended his belt four timesNever seemed able to shake the Mexican, who attacked his opponent with greater clarity and regularity.

After seeing his career slow down in recent years due to problems with promoters, Goulamirian signs for this fight with Golden BoyOscar De La Hoya’s Company.

Pitbull Cruz also came out with his hands raised

In another fight on Saturday, Mexican ISack Cruz def. to the American Rolando Romero in Las Vegas And snatched the WBA super lightweight champion belt from him.

Pitbull Cruz, 25 years old, Was crowned world champion for the first time Mexican fans at T-Mobile Arena rejoiced with a technical foul in the eighth round.