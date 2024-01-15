A young Argentinian was selected out of 34 thousand applicants to do medical residency at Harvard

At 23, Federico is preparing to do his residency at Mass General Brigham, Harvard University Hospital Network.

Federico Repetto He found confirmation of his vocation in the faces of his patients. As I was walking around the Favaloro Foundation Surgery Service, I saw people coming out of the operating room in critical conditions. After weeks of hospitalization, most people recovered. There, in the gratitude he received from them, in the expression of joy at regaining his health, Federico confirmed that Medicine This was his thing.

Now, at the age of 23, he has completed his degree Favaloro University And is preparing for the challenge he will undertake in June, when he begins his residency mass general brighamDependent on the network of hospitals Harvard University, in Boston, United States. He was one of a total of more than 460 candidates accepted by the university 34,000 applicants Of the whole world. For the specialty he chose – Pathological Anatomy and Clinical Pathology – there were only 21 places.

“I started exploring this possibility in 2020 during the pandemic. While I was completing my degree, in September 2023, I applied 60 hospitals To reside in the United States. I never thought I would be accepted to Harvard. I still can’t believe it; Federico tells, neither does my family infobae,

“It’s great Proud To all his people, his family and his friends in Buenos Aires,” defines his friend Francesca Olivato. are from Repetto saint busA city of 22,000 inhabitants, located 100 kilometers north of the provincial capital Santa Fe.

Federico attended primary and secondary school Urban School of Child Jesus, In 2018 he moved to the city of Buenos Aires to study Medicine at Favaloro. In school he discovered his interest in the human body, especially in his third year, when he chose an orientation in Natural Science, I had earlier thought about becoming an actor or a writer. “When I delved deeper into the natural sciences, I realized that the body is very complex, and there is still a lot to discover,” he says.

In those years he also shed light on the experience that marked his path: in 2015 he left exchange Texas for six months. “It opened my mind; He recalls, “It made me understand the importance of exploring other cultures and getting to know new places and people.” Of course, it was also an opportunity to achieve perfection English,

In March 2023, he joined the Pathology Service at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

Therefore, when planning the next step at university, the possibility of continuing training abroad immediately came to the fore. During his studies he also had some experiences in the United States: “I did a three-week rotation in surgery in the state Washington, in January 2022. My big dilemma at that time was whether to specialize in surgery or pathology. There I met the hospital pathologist: his passion for the specialty and his knowledge so fascinated me that I decided to lean towards him. clinical Pathology“, to explain. What followed was another month long experience University of UtahIn January 2023.

From each experience, Federico brought letter of recommendation From other doctors, an important tool that will serve them later when applying for residence in the United States. Another basic requirement was to take two examinations known as the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE, Each took a year to prepare, while they continued their studies in Buenos Aires.

Last year was one of contrasts. “I started my sixth year of medicine in March 2023, and the university offered me a two-month optional rotation, which I did in the pathology service. Brigham and Women’s HospitalBetween September and November, says Federico, affiliated with Harvard University. That was his first contact with the university hospital where he would return in June. Right before that time at Harvard, I spent three months hanging out there Villa AtomiciA town in the interior of Santiago del Estero.

Last year he also had the experience of visiting Villa Atomici, in the inner city of Santiago del Estero.

It was achieved in December 2023 gold medal And was the standard bearer for achieving the best average. Once he graduated, he made a few more trips to the United States in January and February 2024: In January 2024 he Indiana University And in February 2024 cleveland clinicWhere? rene favaloro Bypass made.

On March 15, he received the email that would define the next years of his life: Mass. General Brigham Harvard Medical School has accepted him for residency in the Pathology and Clinical Pathology program, which begins June 14. Federico hopes to “learn from leaders in the field, take on a teaching role with Harvard medical students, and contribute to medical research and global medicine.” She’s especially excited to be able to do this Investigation are advanced and have experience ROTATION in different countries.

About this conditions Regarding residence in the United States, explains: “Your salary is good enough, which allows you to rent an apartment. Additionally, Harvard has a program Accommodation It helps you address that issue.” He acknowledges that the scenario will be different for his colleagues in Argentina: “The economic situation is tough. My friends who will reside here don’t know how they’ll pay rent, their parents. Will have to continue helping them.

In December 2023 he received the gold medal at Favaloro University and became the standard bearer for achieving the best average.

For Federico, the future will begin to be written in two months, when he flies north. “I would love to focus on research, to be able to discover new things Contribute to the improvement of oncological treatment, I am particularly deeply interested in personalized medicine (which bases its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment decisions on each patient’s genetic profile). I would also like to take on a leadership role in the hospital,” he projects.

What advice would you give to someone thinking about following in your footsteps? He lists: “The first thing is mindset: Believe it’s possible. One might think that he or she will not be able to succeed, it is very difficult to compete with so many applicants. It is also necessary to do this networking, talk to people who are already in the position you aspire to. It was very helpful for me to contact doctors who are already there, there are many such doctors financial help About hospitals that sometimes no one knows about. It may take more or less time, but it is possible if you are confident. You have to sink your teeth into it and move forward.”