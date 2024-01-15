Home Organization: 2 Minute Way to Keep Your Home Tidy

We get additional benefits from having a clean house

welfare Because it gives us relaxation and mental clarity. But all the daily responsibilities make

Let’s leave the order for another timeSo the tasks are piling up and it becomes a whole new world for us to pick up.

Therefore,

2 minute method Keeping your home organized is an ideal way to avoid that problem. This simple rule invites you not to leave those things for later.

small housework These do not take more than 2 minutes of your time, like setting up a washing machine, making the bed, washing utensils or folding the clothes piled up on the chair in the room.

also calls external commands

internal order, our thoughts. In fact, according to the study

houses with psychologyCarried out by IKEA and the General Council of Psychology, order in the home is one of the variables that contribute to our

psychological well-being and happiness,

And the vicious cycle that occurs when we procrastinate, putting off things for later that are not a priority, causes pending issues to accumulate in our mind, creating a problem.

excessive mental load Which can put pressure on you and make it difficult for you to take even the most basic decisions.

that’s why he

2 minute method This is very useful, because it prevents us from accumulating tasks that we sometimes prefer not to do because of laziness. If you do that, we have to do a million little things by the end of the week, which ends up being

it gives us more work,

But to make this habit work, you will not only have to follow it, but also follow it.

rest of the family members, even the smallest ones. According to several studies, giving children responsibilities like picking up their toys will help them appreciate the value of effort and gain more autonomy.

The 2-minute method does not involve putting off tasks that do not take more than 2 minutes. ,



Image by Racool_studio on Freepik.



has the benefits of

2 minute method are many and it provides emotional well-being, increases your

satisfaction and self-esteem, avoids procrastination and promotes mental peace. Not to mention that you won’t have to bother yourself with picking up everything that’s been lying around throughout the week.

Other ways to clean your house faster



1. Clean the dust immediately: If you put off cleaning dust for a long time, it accumulates and you don’t know what to do with it. This is the best you can get

A good cloth catches dust And clean surfaces every few days. This will not take you more than five minutes and thus you will not have to trouble yourself later.

2. Maintain visual order of the room: This arrangement gives a feeling of cleanliness, so try not to have everything lying here and there in the middle of the room.

pick up bit by bit Those little things that we leave lying around will make it easier to clean everything in just a few minutes.

3. Wash utensils after eating: We don’t always feel like it, but cleaning everything we stain when we cook and after we’ve finished eating will do the trick.

there doesn’t seem to be a lot of work, In addition, the kitchen will be more organized and we will not be so lazy when we get into it.

4. Leave the bathroom sparkling: ventilate Shine on sinks, bidets or shower faucets will add a clean feel to the bathroom. One of the most effective tricks is to scrub the faucet a little

Lemon juice, Not only will it leave a lovely clean scent, but you’ll also get a better finish in less time.

5. Keep the floors spotless: Sometimes we get lazy, but it is better to sweep for a minute every day than to sweep more intensely just one day a week. Additionally, if you wipe up any spilled liquids immediately, you will prevent spread stains from remaining.

feeling of filth And they are more difficult to remove later.