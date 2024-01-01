Hot sauce removed from US market due to lack of “life-threatening” allergen label

North Carolina company recalls dry hot sauce due to undeclared presence of wheat. (Benny T’s Vesta)

A North Carolina food company is recalling jars of what it says are dry hot sauce As for failing to declare the presence of wheat in the product on the label, an omission that the company acknowledges could cause a “severe or life-threatening allergic reaction” to people who are allergic to wheat or have severe Is form sensitive. wheat,

Vesta Fiery Gourmet FoodsOf RALEIGH, North CarolinaVoluntarily recalling its products, which are sold under the brand name Beanie TeeAfter Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services According to a company statement published Tuesday, State would like to inform you that the label on its 11/2-ounce jars does not indicate that the flour used is wheat. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

The chili-based spices, which the company markets as dry hot sauces, are: Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion And Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Too HotAccording to the statement, which said no cases of illness have been reported to date.

All items were packaged in glass jars and sold nationwide between October 1 and January 4, primarily online, in stores and at checkouts. The announcement said products with expiration dates through December 2024 will be affected. fda They urged those who purchased the products not to consume them and to contact the company if they have any questions.

Sauces and spices are among the foods and products listed by the nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education as sometimes containing unexpected sources of wheat. Also on the list are soups, salad dressings and sausages.

According to fdaWheat is one of the nine foods or food groups that cause the most severe allergic reactions in the country. Other major allergens affecting millions of Americans include milk, eggs, fish, crustaceans, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and sesame.

fda He said companies are legally required to declare major food allergens on their labels, for example by listing them after the ingredient name (such as “(wheat) flour”).

“Food allergy symptoms usually appear within a few minutes to a few hours after a person eats the food,” the guide says. fdaSymptoms of allergic reactions include hives, redness of the skin, vomiting and swelling of the throat.

Spicy dry chutney varieties include Ghost, Hot, Reaper, Scorpion and Very Hot. (Beanie T)

When a serious, life-threatening allergic reaction occurs, it is called anaphylaxis, fda It is recommended to read food labels carefully before consuming them and to notify the agency of any concerns about labeling in the event of a suspected reaction to a food or food product. fda,

food allergies The number is rising rapidly, especially among young Americans, according to the report Washington Post in September. According to a series of analyses, black Americans are more likely to suffer from food allergies than whites, with the only exception being wheat allergy, which is more common among whites.

Wheat allergy can manifest similarly to other food allergies and should not be confused with celiac disease, an autoimmune condition or other gluten intolerance.

Washington Post