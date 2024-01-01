Why does brushing have a positive impact on animal welfare?

Caring for animals goes beyond food and a proper environment; Grooming and hygiene play an important role in the health and welfare of animals. brushing. The RevistaGanadería portal says, Has emerged as a fundamental exercise for skin and hair maintenance.And now, an innovative rotating brush is opening a new chapter in animal care and comfort, especially for horned or long-haired feedstock cattle.

Importance of brushing for animal health

Brushing not only removes surface dirt, but is also effective in getting rid of parasites and other elements that are harmful to the animal’s skin and hair. Furthermore, it has a positive effect on their mood by providing them with a feeling of relief and relaxation. The new DeLaval rotary brush is designed with these requirements in mind, providing an advanced and optimized solution for livestock with specific characteristics.

William Erickson from the Delaval Product Development area said for the portal that he highlights the importance of this new development: “The new brush has improved cable protection and a stainless steel finish, making it the strongest and sturdiest brush yet.” This reinforcement is necessary, especially given that horned or long-haired beef cattle are larger and behave differently than dairy cattle.

Development and testing of rotating brush

The process of creating the rotating brush has been extensive and global. Ericsson explains that it has been extensively tested in many countries over many years. The results have been encouraging, with most farmers reporting that brushing significantly improved coat condition, reduced the presence of parasites and promoted calm behavior in their animals.

One of the innovative aspects of the brush is its animal-activated system. Ericsson explains: “Cows pick when they want to be groomed and the brush starts rotating as soon as it comes in contact with the cow.”, This natural interaction is important, as it allows the animals to use the brush at their own pace and preference.

Essential Benefits of Reciprocating Brush

The design of the brush allows free movement in all directions, giving the animals a comfortable experience. hair of The brushes are specially adapted to stimulate blood circulation and keep animals clean and calm. Additionally, the special design of the cylinder with flap prevents hair from getting tangled, further improving the effectiveness of brushing.

