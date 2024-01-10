The iPad Mini is priced like we’ve never seen before in this temporary Amazon offer

If you take advantage of this temporary offer from Amazon, you can get the iPad Mini at a great price.

ipad mini is The best compact tablet in the world And one of the best iPads you can buy in 2024. It may be one of the most underrated iPads, but Due to the size you specified, it is ideal for most users, This 8.3-inch screen is a great screen to consume multimedia content, play games, and always have with you.

The price of the iPad Mini in the Apple Store is 649 euros, in MediaMarkt the price is 599 euros, which is not bad, but the drop on Amazon is historic. If you take advantage of this temporary offer from Amazon you can get the iPad Mini for only 579 euros minimum price In a while.

Be warned: The iPad Mini falls in love at first sight. Its new design with a large edge-to-edge screen has thin edges and rounded corners. Every millimeter here is pure beauty.

The iPad Mini is one of the best options on the market at this price

He iPad mini has high-end tablet specifications, We have the powerful A15 Bionic chip, compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, a premium aluminum design with very thin edges, a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology And wide color gamut (P3), Touch ID integrated into the top button… something else you might need in a tablet. And now it is at the best price.

iPad Mini: Official Specifications Table

The iPad Mini features brutal specifications, a premium aluminum design, a 8.3 Liquid Retina Display, Touch ID on lock button12 MPX FaceTimeHD Front Camera, USB-C connection, compatibility with second generation Apple Pencil And, of course, with iPadOS 17.

DIMENSIONS 19.54 x 13.48 x 0.63 cm
weight 293 grams
colour’s Space Grey, Star White, Pink and Purple
Screen 8.3 inch liquid retina display
screen technologies true tone
maximum brightness 500 nits
Resolution 2,266 x 1,488 at 326 p/p
processor A15 bionic chip
to hit 4GB
os iPadOS 17
storage 64 and 256 GB
rear camera 12 mpx
front camera 12 mpx ultra wide angle
Audio 2 speakers
Battery up to 10 hours
main sensor Touch ID on unlock button
apple pencil yes, second generation
smart connector No
Price from 649 euros

This article suggests purposeful and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. iPadizate receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join the iPadizate Deals Channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.

