How much are 2024 Super Bowl tickets? This year they are more expensive than ever

(CNN) — Ticket prices for the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could make even billionaire Taylor Swift blush.

As of Monday, the Feb. 11 game is the most expensive Super Bowl in history, according to TickPick. The average price is around US$9,800, which is 70% more expensive than last year.

The current “ticket” (cheapest) price for this year’s game is US$8,188, which is 50% more expensive than the cheapest Super Bowl 2023 ticket at this time, when it cost US$5,997.

The Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, will be in the big game for the fourth time in five years. The last time they faced the 49ers in the Super Bowl was in 2020, when the Kansas City team came back and emerged victorious.

According to TickPick, the 2020 game was the most expensive Super Bowl on record, with an average purchase price of $6,370. Those tickets were 35% cheaper than this year’s game.

One of the main factors explaining very high prices is the city itself. TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg told CNN that Las Vegas is “a major factor in the record demand” because “the location is turning a three-hour game into a week full of festivities for the fans attending.”

He said, “Over the past 12 months, Las Vegas has slowly begun to establish itself as the sports capital of the United States and this may be its most important moment.” Nevada City hosts a Formula 1 race in November.

As always, ticket prices may drop as the game approaches, as resellers try to sell whatever seats they have left. TickPick looked into it last year, but Goldberg said the city could “convince fans to attend regardless.”

Those looking to bargain on tickets should not worry. Goldberg said that although he could “potentially see prices drop” over the next two weeks, prices did not fall ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl showdown.

“So while we may see a decline in prices, the decline may not be significant,” Goldberg said.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas and will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Miami time.

The match will be broadcast in the United States on CBS and its streaming service Paramount+.

In Mexico, the match can be seen on several channels: Open TV (channel 5 and channel 7), ESPN, Star+ (streaming option) and Fox Sports.