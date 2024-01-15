How to activate “Word Mode” in WhatsApp Web Mexico

whatsapp web It is a version of the original application that is compatible with the different browsers that exist today, such as: Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc. However, despite being one of the platforms most used by users, Meta usually It is not updated frequently but recently some new text formats have been added to it.

These are bulleted list, numbered, block quote and inline code formats.These would be along with the classic “bold”, “strikethrough”, “italic” and “monospaced” styles.

That’s why, after trying them out, I’ll teach you how to use each of the formats mentioned above, Well, everyone has their own code which you should remember because at the moment they are not available as an option on the messaging platform, For this reason, users have accepted this new change as “word form,

Steps to use WhatsApp Web’s “Word Mode”

Create lists with vignettes or bullets : hyphen, space and message (- word).

: hyphen, space and message (- word). numbered list : Number, duration, place and message (first word).

: Number, duration, place and message (first word). block quotes : Large symbol, location and message (> word).

: Large symbol, location and message (> word). aligned code : apostrophe, message and apostrophe (‘word’).

: apostrophe, message and apostrophe (‘word’). bold font: Asterisk, message and asterisk (*word*).

Asterisk, message and asterisk (*word*). Italic: Underscore, message and underscore (_word_).

Underscore, message and underscore (_word_). Strikethrough: Tilde, message and tilde (~word~).

Tilde, message and tilde (~word~). Monospace: Three single quotes, message, three quotes (”word”).

Remember that you can get these symbols by activating the special keyboard on your cell phone.