How to Educate Yourself To Become a Self-Taught Finance Expert

Finance is a broad and complex field that covers topics such as money, banking, investing, accounting, taxation, and more. Finance is also essential for personal and professional success, as it helps you manage your finances, plan your goals, and make informed decisions. However, learning finance can be challenging, especially if you do not have a formal education or background in it.

Fortunately, you do not need to enrol in a college or university to learn finance. You can educate yourself and become a self-taught finance expert by following these steps:

Define your learning objectives and interests

Before you start learning finance, you need to have a clear idea of what you want to learn and why. You need to define your learning objectives and interests, such as:

What are your personal or professional goals related to finance?

What are the specific topics or skills that you want to learn or improve in finance?

What are the resources or methods that you prefer to use for learning finance?

How much time and effort are you willing to invest in learning finance?

By answering these questions, you can narrow down your focus and scope, and create a realistic and achievable learning plan.

Find and use high-quality and relevant resources

The next step is to find and use high-quality and relevant resources that can help you learn finance. There are many resources available online and offline, such as:

Books: Books are one of the best sources of information and knowledge in finance. You can find books on various topics and levels of difficulty in finance, such as introductory, intermediate, or advanced. You can also find books that are written by experts, practitioners, or educators in finance, such as authors, professors, or professionals. Some of the books that we recommend are:

[The Intelligent Investor] by Benjamin Graham: This is a classic book on value investing, which teaches you how to analyze and select stocks based on their intrinsic value and margin of safety.

[Rich Dad Poor Dad] by Robert Kiyosaki: This is a popular book on personal finance, which teaches you how to increase your income, reduce your expenses, and build your wealth.

[Financial Accounting for Dummies] by Maire Loughran: This is a beginner-friendly book on accounting, which teaches you the basics of accounting, such as financial statements, transactions, ratios, and more.

Courses: Courses are another great source of information and knowledge in finance. You can find courses on various topics and levels of difficulty in finance, such as introductory, intermediate, or advanced. You can also find courses that are offered by reputable institutions, organizations, or platforms, such as universities, associations, or websites. Some of the courses that we recommend are:

[Introduction to Finance and Accounting] by Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania: This is an online course that covers the fundamentals of finance and accounting, such as financial analysis, valuation, budgeting, and more.

[Personal Finance] by Khan Academy: This is a free online course that covers the essentials of personal finance, such as saving, investing, debt, credit, taxes, and more.

[Financial Markets] by Yale University: This is an online course that covers the concepts and principles of financial markets, such as risk, return, efficiency, diversification, and more.

Podcasts: Podcasts are another great source of information and knowledge in finance. You can find podcasts on various topics and levels of difficulty in finance, such as introductory, intermediate, or advanced. You can also find podcasts that are hosted by experts, practitioners, or educators in finance, such as authors, professors, or professionals. Some of the podcasts that we recommend are:

[The Dave Ramsey Show] by Dave Ramsey: This is a popular podcast on personal finance, which offers practical and motivational advice on how to get out of debt, save money, and build wealth.

[Planet Money] by NPR: This is a popular podcast on economics and finance, which explores and explains the stories and phenomena behind the global economy and financial system.

[Money for the Rest of Us] by David Stein: This is a popular podcast on investing and finance, which teaches you how to invest wisely and confidently in the stock market, bond market, real estate, and more.

Apply and practice what you learn

The final step is to apply and practice what you learn in finance. This is the most important and effective way to reinforce and improve your knowledge and skills in finance. You can apply and practice what you learn in finance by:

Creating and following a personal or professional budget, which helps you track your income and expenses, and plan your financial goals.

Opening and managing a bank account, which helps you save and access your money, and use various banking services and products.

Investing in the stock market, bond market, or other assets, which helps you grow your money, diversify your portfolio, and learn about risk and return.

Reading and analyzing financial statements, reports, or news, which helps you understand the financial performance and position of companies, industries, or economies.

Joining and participating in online or offline communities, forums, or groups, which helps you interact with other learners, experts, or enthusiasts in finance, and exchange ideas, opinions, or feedback.

By applying and practicing what you learn in finance, you can not only educate yourself, but also become a self-taught finance expert. blush