Impact on Formula 1: They assure that the internal scandal at Red Bull could end with Max Verstappen’s move to Mercedes

Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff, the three heroes of Formula 1

Max Verstappen once again dominates Formula 1 at the start of the new season, on the board red Bull Wearing number 1, the Dutch driver won bahrain grand prix And established himself as a great candidate to repeat the title and achieve his fourth crown in the highest category of world motorsport.

Despite a stunning victory by more than 22 seconds against second-placed teammate Checo Perez, the current world champion’s name is in the news His departure from the team that has dominated F1 in recent years is possible,

Following conflict within the energy drink team due to an alleged investigation against Christian Horner. “malpractice” After a complaint from an employee to whom he had sent a chat “Sexual Message” For information given by media telegraph In early February, The father of the most influential driver on the grid in F1 may be wondering about his son’s future and a possible image change,

According to the British newspaper Wire, jos verstappenFormer F1 racer and father of Max, fHe was seen on several occasions with Mercedes team director Toto Wolff during the weekend in Bahrain., In its report, the outlet believes they stayed at the same hotel (four seasons), a situation that may have given rise to those meetings.

We have to remember this Verstappen senior showed his displeasure over the matter, which left the category in suspense following the allegations against Horner, “There will be tension here as long as he remains in his post,” Jose said in the conversation. daily mail sport During the days in Bahrain. “There is a danger of the team falling apart. The way things are cannot continue. It will explode. “He’s playing the victim while he’s the one creating the problem.”added the 51-year-old former runner.

Max Verstappen wins Bahrain Grand Prix (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

After facing this scenario, and after being seen with an influential figure in the career of the current F1 monarch, Wolff had to answer the press query after being seen with the eldest Verstappen and If there was a possibility, Mercedes would open talks for Max to take over the seat left vacant by Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari in 2025.,

“I think the driver will always choose the faster car,” Toto said. “That’s basically what it’s about. At the moment, Red Bull is the fastest car, so, in my opinion, it will always be the priority,” said the Silver Arrows director about the anticipated arrival of the three-time World Drivers’ Champion.

Shortly afterwards, and despite making it clear that Verstappen would sit in the car that is in the best condition, Wolff praised the 26-year-old driver who took his 55th win in Formula 1 history.Max is in a different league, in a different galaxy, We have to recognize their level of performance. The performance was extraordinary,” he said of the build-up to the first race of the season.

The story goes that the Dutch driver was close to signing for Mercedes when he was very young. But on that occasion, both nico rosberg -World Champion in 2016- Like Hamilton himself, had a long-term contract with the German team, a reason that prevented him from landing super max For a team based in Great Britain.

In the midst of an investigation against Horner, which ended with his acquittal following an analysis of the case by an external lawyer appointed by Red Bull, the newspaper telegraph The conversation between was leaked Mohammed Ben SulayemThe president of F1’s governing body, and Max Verstappen, with the head of the FIA ​​asking the eventual winner to publicly support his team director.

Despite information from the Netherlands media, an FIA spokesperson indicated that the purpose of the conversation between Sulayem and Verstappen was contrary to what was reported. “It was an informal conversation after qualifying, something that happens with many drivers,” the source said. “He urged Max to do what he does best: win and ignore politics.”