In Pachacutic, the Kichwa people ask permission from Pachamama to extract medicine

Jose Alvarado has become a natural apothecary. He goes to the mountain every month and asks for permission. Pachamama Extracts the roots, juice or medicinal fruits that nature itself provides.

Alvarado is one of about 100 residents here. Pachakutik community, which are dedicated to the sale of natural products extracted from the depths of the forest. Pachacutic is a community in the Cotundo Parish of the Arcadia canton of the Napo Province. It is located between the El Hollin and Chalua rivers on the road that leads to coca, The inhabitants are Amazonian Kichwa and know the secrets of the mountain.

in bus San Luis neighborhoodWhere Jose lives, there are about 48 families and most of them take advantage of the goodness of their land to extract medicinal plants and sell them to travelers.

In Jose’s ‘laboratory’ you can see cinnamon sticks, sarsaparilla, hangurhua and sandy oil, which have the best properties to heal ulcers, gastritis, cholesterol and even baldness. It also contains cat’s claw, musuhango, dragon’s blood, natural turmeric. Cascarilla, Chuchuguazo, Guayusa And a huge variety of medicinal plants.

for Juan Chiguango L.The forest is the place that provides the raw materials for all the medicines and beauty products. Products like sandy milk or hangurhua oil can last up to a month. José Alvarado stressed that they take great care of the forest and take advantage of the trees that are already mature to obtain the medicine.

