The function everyone was waiting for arrives on Google Maps – teach me about science

Google Maps has been recognized as one of the most innovative and flexible mobile applications across various platforms. It is always at the forefront of bringing the best tricks to squeeze out the maximum potential in any aspect, be it science, entertainment or sports, making it one of those applications that likes to reinvent and evolve itself. .

It is updated constantly and because of this you may get a little off track. However, today we bring you amazing news, because the event that all Google fans have been waiting for has arrived.

The new feature of Google Maps surprised everyone

This application, which started as simple maps, is constantly positioning itself and improving in various aspects to become one of the best applications available. Previously, different functions were included such as traffic, coordinates, sharing the site, adding information, notifications, reporting problems in the field and many other properties or features that made this application unique.

Although it is true that there are already established shortcuts such as quick search, now this bar has been expanded with an indispensable tool. He does not want to be left behind in the race, from today he has integrated widget About the meteorology and air quality of each area, that is, you will be able to find out about your routes and weather news, this will be very helpful for users who spend their time on the road or traveling from one place to another. Let’s spend.





Weather forecast in the palm of your hand

It has been announced that this new tool will be available for iOS and Android mobile devices. You will have the most relevant news and instant notifications atmospheric phenomena Of the place where you are. Similarly, you will be given predictions about weather conditions, what to do in case of emergencies, especially when dealing with natural phenomena like storms, hurricanes and other climate variations.

widget They are interactive, you will be able to customize and organize them from your screen: temperature, wind, humidity, rain, etc.

What is a widget?

In computing, a widget is a small file intended to be a shortcut or easy access to the most commonly used functions. They are usually found on the home screen and are usually Direct access to pending tasks Or social networks.