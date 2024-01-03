Mazatlan vs Atlas: schedule and where to watch free broadcast J6 Liga MX

The intensity of Liga MX is present in this VFriday 9th February Of 2024 With a clash full of expectations. El Encanto Stadium will witness a duel between Mazatlán and the Atlas In a match that promises a lot of emotions. Who will emerge victorious on this decisive day?

So if you do not want to miss a second of the activities taking place at this meeting, here we leave you everything you need to know.

How do they get there?

He Mazatlan FC going through a tough time in the tournament Completion 2024, Despite efforts to strengthen a competitive team, results have not come along Pearl of the Pacific. In their last match against Puebla, the team showed determination by seeking a draw on two occasions, but ultimately lost 3–2. with only one unit Cfollowed 15 of 15 possible, Mazatlán They are desperately looking for that win that will help them reverse their position in the standings.

Latest results from Mazatlán:

01/12/24: Mazatlan 0 – 1 Atlético San Luis

01/20/24: Toluca 4 – 1 Mazatlán

01/27/24: Cruz Azul 2 – 1 Mazatlán

01/30/24: Mazatlan 2 – 2 Leon

02/02/24: Puebla 3 – 2 Mazatlán

On the other end, Club Atlas has shown significant improvement in Completion 2024, After a difficult start, the Red and Black have managed to climb up the table thanks to their determination and dedication in each match. In their most recent match, Atlas achieved a spectacular victory 3-0 win over Santos Laguna, leaving a pleasant impression on his fans. The team is in tenth place with seven points and wants to maintain its positive momentum in this match.

Latest Atlas Results:

01/14/24: Necaxa 2 – 1 Atlas

01/20/24: Atlas 0 – 0 Tijuana

01/28/24: Atlas 2 – 1 Juarez

01/31/24: Pachuca 4 – 3 Atlas

02/04/24: Atlas 3 – 0 Santos Laguna

Possible Lineup:

Atlas:

C. Vargas Yes. aguirre A Santamaria M. Nervo J. Lozano J. Marquez A Rocha A Solari M. Garcia R Fulgencio E. Aguirre

Mazatlan:

R, Gutierrez J. diaz l olivas F Almada J Maduena A. escoboza A Montano J. intriago E. Barcenas Yellow L. g del prete

Forecast:

According to #rushbetmx, The possibilities for this exciting meeting are as follows:

Mazatlán FC: +135

Tie: +240

Club Atlas: +175

What time will Atlas play today?

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Day 6 of the MX League’s Clausura 2024

Venue: El Encanto Stadium

Where to watch Mazatlán vs. Atlas

Broadcast: Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes en Vivo, Fox Sports 2 Mexico, Fox Sports App, Fanatics Mexico

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,