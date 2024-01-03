Kim Kardashian is set to make it official with Odell Beckham (no relation), a footballer and her sister Khloe’s ex-wife.

Hey, it’s been a long time since we paid attention to love life Kim Kardashian, whose last known and serious relationship is starting to date a bit. Indeed, the RAS (who for his part has not been inactive since splitting from Pete Davidson in August 2022, but that’s another story). Kanye West’s ex-husband seems more concerned about his children, his studies, his series projects and his business than about small things…

Kim Kardashian with her ex-sister Khloe?

Except that it’s been rumored for months that Kim is very close to an American football player: odell beckham jr, says OBJ, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Unlike a certain Taylor, she’s not one to go to each of his matches and behave like a die-hard fan.

However, according to us weeklythings will work out between them “Serious” And they will think about the future of their relationship. Towards the bottom? If Kim Kardashian is used to being in the spotlight, so is OBJ “Is a more private guy”, The less we talk about it, the better it is!

Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, prioritize discretion for now. In any case, more sir than madam… Guy recently broke up with influential person lauren woodMother of his son Zayden, born in February 2022. And there’s a date on his CV… khloe kardashian, whom he may have vaguely dated in 2016. And in 2021, she starred alongside Kendall Jenner in a commercial for dental care products. Apart from being a star of his game, fame, Odell knows what it is, yet he appreciates it with a certain restraint.

Kim Kardashian wants discretion

Falling in love with Kim might not be the best thing for him! Still, Kim will be on the same wavelength, “For now, she wants to keep her love life as private as possible. “She wants to protect him a little more than before.”confided in a relative daily Mail, And this is clearly the case.

The first rumors about him began to spread last September, but “Their relationship has been thriving for longer than you can imagine – for over a year”But an informant said Mukhtasar, And the pair are now planning to take their romance public. The worst part is, we weren’t even able to attend because Kim and Odell were spotted at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles last weekend. They went to the small party together but took care to leave it separately. Otherwise, it’s not funny.

