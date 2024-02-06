Indecopi Company China Southern Power Grid | Authorizes the purchase by Enel of electricity tariffs. Electrical energy distribution Southern Light Lima Latest | economy

IndecopyIt was decided to authorize trade concentration operations, through the Commission for the Safeguarding of Free Competition (CLC), subject to compliance with certain conditions which include Acquisition of Enel Distribution and Enel X by China Southern Power Grid International ,

Through a statement, Indecopy said that, with this, Guarantees “competition” between electricity generation companies to supply regulated users and prevents the rates of public electricity service of said users from increasing in the future as a result of less competition.

Furthermore, he emphasized that The decision adopted Enel distribution terms so that when it needed energy supplies from its respective companies, it could do so through a bidding mechanism. Administered by the Supervisory Body for Investments in Energy and Mining (Osynergmin) in accordance with Law No. 28832 or, alternatively, through a transparent and competitive competition in the presence of a notary, whose call, basis and results must be published to them And the National Directorate of Research and Promotion of Free Competition of Indecopy was immediately informed.

In this last case, Once the power supply contract is signed, Enel Distribution will not be able to make amendments that indicate an increase in power.or modifying the price or term in the terms and conditions given in the tender, as well as the formula for updating energy prices.

Case

In April last year, CSGI HK requested authorization from Indecopi’s CLC to acquire Enel Distribuación and Enel companies., as provided for in the current legal framework. However, it was confirmed that CSGI HK is part of the same economic group as Luz del Sur SAA (Luz del Sur), Empresa de Generación Hullaga SA (Generación Hullaga), Inland Energy SAC (Inland Energy) and Hydro Global Peru SAC (Hydro Is. Global), warning of the risks when Enel Distribution buys energy to supply to its regulated users.

So heCLC has mandated the operations to comply with certain rules which Enel Distribution has to follow. When it has to contract electricity to complete the electricity supply of its regulated customers, who are mainly households located in its concession area that covers metropolitan Lima, the northern region of Callao and the provinces of Huaura, Huaral, Barranca and Oyen Let’s cover.

,This process took place within the framework of Law 31112, the law that establishes prior control of business concentration operations, granting powers to authorize Indecopy, Authorize with conditions or refuse to carry out concentration operations in any economic zone of the countrythat will preserve competitive conditions in the market for the benefit of citizens“, Indecopy said.

,The public version of the text of the CLC resolution will be made public when the said document is ratifiedWhat happens if the requesting company does not appeal the decision before the Indecopy Court, in accordance with the current legal framework?“He added.