Inflation hits the peso! Dollar price in Mexican banks today, January 9, 2024

He mexican peso The dollar fell after global strength and the disclosure of local inflation data. Dollar price today 9 January 2024 It closed at 16.96 pesos for each greenback; meet here What is the exchange rate at banks in Mexico? At the end of the day.







Meanwhile, the stock market fell sharply as part of a adjustment after hitting new all-time highs in late December, leading to a weak performance in 2024.

Mexican currency quoted at 16.96 per dollar Almost at the end of business, With a loss of 0.88% That compared with a Reuters reference price on Monday, when it rose to levels not seen since late August.

“In terms of strategy, we expect the peso to fall to around 18.8 in the first half of the year, so we see value in taking a long dollar position at current levels,” BBVA said in an analysis note.











Dollar price in Mexican banks today, January 9, 2024

value of Dollar Today January 9, 2024 in Mexican Banks* Closes on:

BBVA Mexico – 16.11 pesos for buying and 17.25 pesos for selling

citybanamex – 16.47 pesos for buying and 17.41 pesos for selling

Banco Azteca – 16.40 pesos for buying and 17.80 pesos for selling

banorte – 15.80 pesos for buying and 17.25 pesos for selling

Confirm Banking – 16.00 pesos for buying and 17.50 pesos for selling

scotiabank – 15.20 pesos for buying and 18.20 pesos for selling

inbursa – 16.60 pesos for buying and 18.00 pesos for selling

*Exchange rate at 4:11 pm.

With information from Reuters

VJCM/CEM