Interest in studying medicine and nursing increased after Covid

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 changed the world forever and its consequences have been numerous, highlighting the interest in studies in the health sector. Applications to study nursing and medicine in Salamanca have skyrocketed since 2020, These careers, marked by the professional aspect of helping others, were in the first place in applications before the pandemic, but now they have increased even more as the coronavirus has put health workers and their great work on the front lines of the media. He has developed. During the hardest months of the pandemic.

Medicine degree in 2019 at the University of Salamanca A total of 4,692 applications were registered While for this 2023-2024 academic year, Salamanca Educational Institution submitted 6,692 requests, up 30%.

In Nursing, at the University of Salamanca, the numbers have also increased significantly, from 3,264 applications in 2019 to 5,364 that were registered last summer to pursue these studies in the current 2023-2024 academic year.

Development is also very significant in the Zamora and Ávila campuses. 2,214 applications were registered at the Ávila Nursing School in 2019, while last summer the figure increased to 3,827. The increase in requests represents 42%, which is similar to the increase seen in Zamora. In 2019, 2,153 applications were received to study nursing and in 2023 this figure will increase to 3,655.

The interest that young people show in health careers is also reflected in the Nursing degree at the Pontifical University of Salamanca. In 2019, 201 applications were registered to pursue these studies in SalamancaWhereas in 2023 the total will double to 425.

national trend



At the national level, This statistical trend is confirmed and demonstrated by a study conducted by four researchers from the Faculties of Medicine, Teaching and Psychology of the University of Valencia., which publishes medical journals. “In summary, between the academic year before the start of the COVID health crisis, 2019-2020, and the last of the study series, 2021-2022, applications to study the degree increased by at least 64.74%. The study, which looked at data from both courses (2020-21 and 2021-22), is very clear: ‘The state of health emergency had a relevant impact among students who were exposed to it during the most difficult months of the pandemic. Had to decide whether to apply for university studies.

The findings of the study conducted by the University of Valencia – the first to be conducted in Spain on this topic – confirm two previous studies conducted in China, which also detected a surge in interest in the study in both medicine and nursing. After the beginning of the pandemic. Valencian researchers find the similarities between the two countries interestingBecause “they are two of the regions most affected by the disease: Spain, where the vast majority of deaths have occurred, and China, the country where the outbreak began.”

highly requested location



Such demand in these grades makes the number of places offered very significant. There is a 15% increase in new admitted places in the Medicine degree in this 2023-2024 academic year, Thus in the first year there were 180 students, which has now increased to 207., In Nursing, the University of Salamanca offers 90 new admission places in Salamanca, 60 in Zamora and 50 in Ávila.