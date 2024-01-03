They launched a free course on creating a professional resume with Canva to achieve the desired success – Teach Me About Science

If you are looking for a job or want to pursue a postgraduate degree, a well-structured, attractive and professional resume can be the key to your success. Well, it will talk about you in a positive way, you will be able to present your personal and professional skills, your experience and your academic training in an articulate manner.

Today we share with you a free course So that you can learn how to create a professional and attractive resume, pay close attention.

A well-crafted resume makes the difference

An effective resume should include key information: personal details, career objectives, work experience, education, skills and notable achievements. Its importance lies in making a first impression on employers. A well-structured resume highlights relevant skills, experience and achievements, catching an employer’s attention in seconds. Clarity and conciseness are essential; A well-organized layout makes it easy to read. Adapting the resume to the desired position increases the chances of getting selected. As you can see, a well-crafted resume is an important tool for standing out in the competitive job search process.

About the course

This training is housed on the prestigious Coursera learning platform, delivered by the Coursera Project Network and is named after “Create your resume with Canva”, This course has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with 23 positive opinions, it is for beginner level (no previous experience needed), it requires only 2 hours of investment, the learning is practical and a certified Is directed by the teacher.

Likewise, it is important to mention that it is free, 100% online and you can take it at your own pace. If there is something you do not understand, you can consult the resource again.

Syllabus

Within the resource taught, attention will be paid to these topics that are fundamental to the development of a good quality resume:

First: Getting to Know Canva and Creating an Account

Second: working with colors and sections

Third: working with shapes and graphic objects

Fourth: Working with Elements, Positions, and Alignment

Fifth: Modifying the color palette and downloading our document

course registration: To access this training you simply need to log in direct link, Create a profile with your data and start learning.

About Coursera

Coursera was founded in 2012 by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng with the goal of providing high-quality, accessible education to people around the world.

benefits for students

Learners who use Coursera can enjoy many benefits. some of them are:

Flexibility: Courses on Coursera can be taken anytime and anywhere, allowing students to study at their own pace and fit into their schedule.

different types of courses: Coursera offers a wide range of courses in different subjects, allowing students to explore and learn different topics of their interest.

academic quality: Courses on Coursera are developed by experts in the field and provide high-quality content, including videos, readings, and interactive activities.

verified certificate: Coursera offers the option to earn a verified certificate upon successful completion of a course. These certifications can be used to enhance your resume and demonstrate skills to potential employers.

degree program: Coursera also offers degree programs in collaboration with renowned universities. These programs allow students to earn accredited academic degrees online.