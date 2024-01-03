Cuban sinking on the boardwalk of Santiago de Cuba

Cuban Yunior LaVerdesia Wilson died this January 1 after reportedly drowning on a boardwalk in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

According to reports by Yosmani Mayeta Labrada, the deceased was known in the province because he imitated Michael Jackson.

Cuban said, “At around one in the morning, the people who were with him saw that the 38-year-old man jumped into the water of the pier and started drowning.”

Similarly, he said that some of his neighbors report that “his friends tried to save him until he was out of sight, but to no avail.”

“He jumped in himself while drunk and the jackals who were on the boardwalk at that time did not jump in to save him until he drowned and did not come out until the boat found him,” the same commented a young man from the neighborhood that was in the boardwalk

“At 3 a.m. they began a search with the provincial coast guard until they were able to recover his body. (In the video you can see how the coast guard is saving the young man’s body from the hook), Mayeta Labrada said.

“They say the body remained lying on the wall of the pier until about 7 in the morning, until it was placed in a funeral box and taken to a hospital in the province,” he said.

On the other hand, he assured that “This young man previously lived on Calle 12 de Trocha, until he moved with his grandmother and uncle to Los Tejedas #65 street between Trocha and Gasometro, in the Los Cangrejitos neighborhood.”