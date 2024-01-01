Margot Robbie cuts ‘Barbie’ sequel idea

The actress, who is also the producer of the biggest hit of the year 2023, confirmed in an interview that the film will not have a sequel.

Biggest success of year 2023 with revenue of $1.4 billion, barbie However, there will be no sequel, star and creator Margot Robbie confirmed in an interview with specialist magazine Variety this week,

“It’s funny, these days there is this systematic desire to immediately demand a sequel. I don’t think that was the case twenty years ago,” the actress said, adding: “This film was not intended to be a follow-up to a trilogy.”

The actress further says, “All our efforts were focused on this film.” “This is how Greta is. (Gerwig, director of Barbie, editor’s note) Works. She completes each of her films exhausted and convinced that she will never be able to make a film again because she put everything into it.

“So I don’t know what he needs to do to get his energy back. And so do we,” she adds. “I think Warner (which produced and distributed Barbie, editor’s note) Would also agree. I don’t know what else we can do.”

Another bold and original idea

The purpose of Margot Robbie, who also just produced saltburnReleased in mid-December on Prime Video, the goal is to “make more films that have the same impact.” barbie,

“I don’t know whether it should be or not barbie 2“, she concluded. “Why wouldn’t it be better to remake a more original and daring idea with a great director, a big budget, and the confidence of a big studio to entertain? that’s what I want.”

Margot Robbie’s next project will be similar. The actress will reunite with Ryan Gosling for a prequelOcean’s Eleven, They will play the parents of Danny Ocean (George Clooney in the 2000s films) in this action comedy which depicts a robbery during the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

For her part, Greta Gerwig is busy adapting The Chronicles of Narnia By CS Lewis. She is preparing a project of at least two films for the streaming platform Netflix.