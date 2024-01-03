International concern grows over rising incidents of forced disappearance of opponents in Venezuela

Former Ibero-American leaders condemned the enforced disappearance of dissidents in Venezuela. (idea credit)

former leaders who make Democratic Initiative of Spain and the United States (IDEA) This Tuesday he condemned it arrests And arbitrary disappearance Of Venezuelan opposition carried out by the Nicolas Maduro regime, as happened to leaders vente venezuela partyled by the opposition presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado, and Venezuelan workers Rocío San Miguel.

“know that Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorial regime Viciously attacks through the practice of enforced disappearances, (…) We condemn such acts and alert public opinion International communitystatement says IdeaSigned by 27 former heads of state and government spain And Latin America,

Of those missing, according to Idea Groupthey find each other juan frites, luis camcaro, guillermo lopez And Victor Venegasfour leaders of sell venezuelaand activists and human rights defenders Rocío San MiguelPresident of NGO civil control,

San MiguelAs one of his lawyers confirmed this Tuesday, he has been detained since last Friday due to alleged links conspiracy conspiracy to murder Nicolas Maduro And other officers.

arrest of San Miguel This happened about three weeks after the government appointed Attorney General, tarek william saabThe arrest of more than thirty people was reported for allegedly being involved coup planAnd after Maduro officials captured associates Machadoaccused of being part of conspiracy,

The IDEA group says these arbitrary detentions are “reminiscent of the totalitarian experiences that brought shame to humanity in the mid-20th century.” (EFE/Giorgio Vieira)



Former Ibero-American presidents have described these actions as “deviations from humanitarian and political conduct” and that they “forced disappearance, He remembers “the totalitarian experiences that filled humanity with shame in the middle of the 20th century.”,

In the statement, former leader Remembered the September report 2023 of independent mission Of United Nations Fact-checked, which accounts for “short-term enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions” International Criminal Court “To determine the responsibilities of maduro regime,

more than last december 60 NGOs He asked United Nations Monitor the state of democratic freedoms and human right“And in the country”speak on timeThe matter was addressed with an eye on upcoming election periods, including the presidential election, when they feared an increase in “repression and harassment.”

for its part, international amnesty (AI) this Tuesday a “global immediate actionFor the release of the Venezuelan activist.

,Rocío San Miguel has not had access to his family or legal representation., He has been detained in Venezuela for protecting human rights. “AI demands that Nicolás Maduro be immediately and unconditionally released and that his personal integrity be guaranteed,” the organization said in a statement.

Amnesty International (AI) issues “global urgent action” for the release of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel. (AP/Fernando Llano, File)

IA indicated this San Miguel has been “enforced disappeared.”Which looks like a widely documented pattern.

“His lawyers have requested information on the detention centers in Caracas and have received no response to date. His daughter and other relatives were also detained,” the AI ​​said, recalling that the activist had been reported “disappeared” by the rescue this Monday. five relatives of San Miguel, for whose liberation he also advocated.

According to a lawyer for the human rights defender, others detained are miranda diaz san miguelWorker’s daughter; Miguel Angel And Alberto San Miguelsiblings; Victor Diaz ParutaMiranda’s father, and Alejandro Gonzalez CanalesFormer partner of the worker.

In a previous statement, the AI ​​had requested San Miguel’s “immediate and unconditional” freedom, as well as respect for his rights and “continued security precautionary measures in his favor.” Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in 2012.

Independent International Mission of United Nations For Venezuela, the government of usa And this OAS He was among the first to express concern over the arrest of the human rights defender.

venezuelan prosecutor, tarek william saabcondemned a “fierce international campaign” against the country’s justice system following the arrest of the activist and her relatives this Tuesday.

Tarek William Saab condemned the “furious international campaign” against the Venezuelan justice system following the arrest of Rocío San Miguel and his relatives. (EFE/Miguel Gutierrez)



In a statement, Saab confirmed that the San Miguel was presented earlier this Monday night Second Court Against TerrorismAnd that the Public Ministry (MP) requested a remedy for that “restricting freedom“For the alleged commission of crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association.”

(with information from EFE)