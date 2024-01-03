Justin Bieber turns down Usher’s offer to perform at the Super Bowl

Justin Bieber -Mimi Mei Fair, February 20,2023 London, England – Getty

Justin Bieber declined Usher’s offer to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The R’n’B superstar went all out for his halftime performance at the big sporting event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday and wished Justin was there. However, the “Sorry” singer “wasn’t ready for it,” though a source insisted there were “no hard feelings” between the pair.

A source told PageSix: “There’s no animosity between Usher and Justin. Justin wasn’t ready for it — he just wasn’t feeling it.”

Usher played a major role in launching Justin’s career in the late 2000s, when Scooter Braun saw the teen singing on YouTube and told the singer ‘Yeah!’ To meet the rising star.

The rapper met Justin in 2009 and, impressed by his voice, signed him to his label RBMG, where he immediately released the hits “One Time”, “One Less Lonely Girl”, “Baby” and the album “My World 2.0”. . “, which sold several million copies.

Justin is the only artist signed by the label through 2024 and RBMG also has an exclusive profit sharing agreement with Def Jam, which is owned by Def Jam Recordings, a branch of Universal Music Group.