IDV is taking a risk on a young Argentinian goalkeeper to fight for Moises Ramirez’s position!

The Matagigantes name was well protected, but finally, this Tuesday it was revealed that Independiente del Valle reached an agreement with the Argentinian goalkeeper Guido Villar to strengthen his goal, and on him for the long term. staking out.

Months ago it was reported in Argentina that Independiente del Valle had shown interest in the experienced 40-year-old Argentinian goalkeeper Mariano Andujar, who makes saves for Estudiantes de La Plata, a team in which he is considered a reference and with which he Won the 2009 Copa Libertadores.

However, according to information shared by the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo, in the Matagigantes de la Mitad del Mundo they decided to bet on a young Argentinian goalkeeper to fight for the position of Moises Ramírez starting from this 2024 season .

IDV has reached an understanding to purchase the transfer of 25-year-old Argentinian-born goalkeeper Guido Villar, who played on loan for Barracas Central in the Argentine first division until 2023 and whose transfer is subject to Olimpo, on a contract until 2023. Has agreed to sign. 2027 season.

In the 2023 season, save for Barracas, Villar contributed 14 goals in 8 matches played, starting on 6 of those occasions.