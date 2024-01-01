International Safer Internet Day: Let’s support the mental health and well-being of teens on YouTube

Using breaks, privacy, and autoplay tools to manage the time kids and teens spend on YouTube

Since 2018, our existing digital wellness tools have helped moms and dads around the world strike the right balance between content viewing and wellness for their families, and we continue to invest in and improve these tools over the years.

Break reminders can be set at specific frequencies to encourage users to take breaks from watching videos, while bedtime reminders can be activated at specific times to encourage users to stop watching videos and go to sleep. Let’s go. Both features are available worldwide and are on by default for teens and younger children. We’re also announcing improvements to bedtime and taking breaks: reminders will display covering the entire screen in shorts and long-form videos, and taking breaks will activate by default every 60 minutes. Parents can also manage teens’ screen time through Family Link with a supervised account.

Autoplay, which makes it easier to choose which video to watch next, is off by default for teens on YouTube. Additionally, on supervised accounts, parents can choose to turn off AutoPlay by signing in to YouTube with the linked parent account, navigating to Parent Settings, selecting their son or daughter’s account, and then clicking “Disable AutoPlay.” You can activate the “Do” function.