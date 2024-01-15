Israel condemns more obstacles to ceasefire negotiations: “Hamas wants to set fire to the area during Ramadan”

Kidnapping of 134 Israeli hostages continues in Gaza (Reuters)

israel This Saturday he again pointed to the protest Hamas For the demands of those who want to achieve something new in conversation Truce before the beginning of Ramadan and accused him Look for conflict escalation During the holy month for Muslims.

“in this stage, Hamas is strengthening its position to hinder the agreement and is trying to burn down the territory during Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip.“, he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office about the terrorist group’s interests.

For his part, Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Daniel Hagari, also said “Hamas blocks humanitarian ceasefire and the suffering of the Gaza population continues to increase”,

In the past weeks, Queue, usa And egyptThe main mediators in the war held repeated meetings with the opposing parties to achieve a new ceasefire, allowing a temporary end to the attacks, the return of Israeli hostages home and the entry of more humanitarian aid into the enclave. Can get permission.

However, recently, the conversation had subsided. Requirements Which, according to the opposing party, were “illusory” or unacceptable. These also include Hamas’ request for commitment complete cessation of hostilities And the withdrawal of Israeli troops, something that contradicts Netanyahu’s statements in which he promised not to stop until he wins this fight, which means the elimination of the group.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv demands a List With the names of the hostages who are still alive, whom the terrorist militia is opposed to providing.

According to what has come to light so far, a consensus has been reached regarding its duration. six weeksAnd for the number of citizens to be returned: 40 in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners,

So far, it was known that a consensus had been in place for about six weeks in which 40 hostages would be exchanged for 400 Palestinian prisoners (Reuters)

In any case, although an agreement has already been rejected before the beginning of the holy month, the day before, the head of the Mossad, David Barnia, and his CIA counterpart, Bill Burns, held a meeting in which they continued to exchange ideas. Exchange and consider the options in depth.

“Mossad chief David Barnia met with CIA chief Bill Burns yesterday, Friday, March 8, as part of a relentless effort to promote another agreement for the return of abducted people,” a statement said. ,

It will also happen this Sunday New summit in Cairo Which “will emphasize that contact and cooperation with mediators should continue at all times in an effort to reduce gaps and promote agreements.”

“Israel and Jerusalem could be very, very dangerous” The president warned this week that if progress is not achieved within the next month Joe Biden In reference to the presence of thousands of worshipers at the Al Aqsa Mosque, which has been the center of violence during Ramadan for years.

Hamas has called for general mobilization in Ramadan and fears an increase in violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem (Reuters)



In that sense, while these meetings continue at the diplomatic level, the spokesperson of Al Qassam Brigade -Hamas’ armed wing called for a general mobilization of Palestinians “to counter the occupation’s arrogance on all battlefields.”

“We call upon the people of our country to… general mobilization to face arrogance of possession On all battlefields. Happy month of Ramadan, may our struggle expand and Operation ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ increase (as Hamas called the October 7 attack), inside and outside Palestine,” he said last night. Abu Obaida.

(With information from AFP and EFE)