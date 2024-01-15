The Weeknd continues to break records!

The series of good news continues since the beginning of the year.

The Weeknd is definitely having a great start to the year. So “Starboy” Is One of Spotify’s Five Biggest Hits, the Canadian singer has not said his last words. Following the success of their tour in 2023, which notably visited the Stade de France and Brussels, Their audience continues to listen to their biggest hitsStreaming is contributing to the immense growth on the platform. “Starboy” has had over 3 billion streams.

The song became a hit as soon as it was released on The Weeknd’s album of the same name in 2016. The album was a hit in its own right: it reached number one on the Billboard charts and won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards. It has since been certified four times platinum by the RIAA. But that’s not all, with “Starboy” breaking the record, The Weeknd became the first artist to have multiple songs with over 3 billion plays on Spotify! In fact, “Blinding Lights” has crossed the 4 billion stream mark on the same platform!

And of course, it’s not over yet. weekend And hopefully their hits will continue to break incredible records and boost streaming in areas never seen before.