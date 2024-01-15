José Marín Sánchez Murillo enters the Medical Academy of Extremadura





In his induction speech, the President of the College of Veterinarians of Badajoz highlighted the importance of the One Health model and the need to address diseases from a global and preventive perspective.

The President of the College of Veterinarians of Badajoz, José Marín Sánchez Murillo, gave his induction speech at the Medical Academy of Extremadura yesterday, entitled “Parasites and their capabilities. A clear example of one health”, in which he highlighted the close interrelationships between human, animal and ecosystem health and the need to address diseases from a global and preventive perspective.

Admission to the institution is rooted in recognition not only of Dr. Sanchez Murillo’s achievements and career as a veterinarian, but also of his innovative and transdisciplinary approach towards the understanding of parasitic diseases and their management within the One Health framework.

The answer was given by Agustín Muñoz Sanz, a doctor and author specializing in infectious diseases, who contributed his expert vision and complemented the induction speech with his knowledge. The collaboration between these two leading members of the medical community underscores the Academy’s commitment to promoting a comprehensive and collaborative approach to addressing public health challenges.

Organizing this event not only enriches the academic and professional dialogue on important animal, human and even environmental health issues, but also serves as a platform for innovation and exchange of knowledge in the field of public health. The position of the institute also becomes stronger.

tag

related post