Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are rocking matching dresses

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, known for their outspoken style, have once again mesmerized their fans with their incredible outfits. The model and the best friend went on a tropical vacation to Barbados to celebrate the transition to 2024. A vacation that Kendall Jenner shared on her Instagram account. He specifically posted a series of photos of Hailey Bierber and herself on a heavenly beach, looking sexier than ever.

ultra sexy holiday look

For this occasion both the friends chose matching white dresses. Kendall Jenner revisits the see-through dress with a stunning cream-colored mesh dress from Elsa Hosk’s fashion label, Helsa. This breathtaking piece features ruffles, a diamond cutout at the stomach, ruched detailing at the waist and an asymmetrical skirt. With this ultra-sexy outfit, the model’s recent split from Bad Bunny has found her own “revenge outfit.” For her part, Hailey Bieber chose a long, tight-fitting white dress with a low-cut back, accessorized with simple gold earrings. Lately, both it-girls have not lost their composure. Before this sojourn to the tropics, the two friends had dazzled the ski slopes of Aspen with their increasingly modern and adventurous looks.