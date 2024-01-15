Knitting is beneficial for your health: learn about the benefits of this exercise, which some compare to meditation

Knitting has important psychological and social benefitswho can contribute Wellbeing and quality of life, As a skilled and creative occupation, it has therapeutic potential. A study conducted by Cardiff University in the United Kingdom indicates that Tissue and its effect on health,

And, although every time someone comments that their hobby is knitting, the reaction is usually a surprised face or a joke about their age, this activity is growing rapidly around the world, as it promotes well-being. is linked to its contribution in. Yet decreased stress and anxiety,

Another study conducted by three researchers from the universities of Catalonia and Málaga states, “Knitting is a leisure activity that allows those who do it to dedicate their space and time, in which they can experience a sense of relaxation “

This research reminds that “craft activities have been used since the origin occupational therapy as a healing method”, although he admits that “a lack of appreciation of crafts in society has limited their use.”

woman crocheting Photo: Unsplash

However, in recent years, the phenomenon of DIY (Do It Yourself or Do It Yourself for its short form in English) and the Impact of confinement during pandemicThe practice of creative activities was strongly encouraged, which helped to pass time at home and avoid boredom.

Five beneficial health effects of knitting

Reduction in stress and anxiety. Improves mental stimulation and memory. To promote creativity. Improved motor coordination and manual dexterity Social promotion and community building.

Knitting is compared to meditating or practicing yoga

,knitting reduces anxiety and facilitates relaxation through the use of flow state, understood as a loss of perception of time, as can arise from the practice of yoga,” the research said.

He also points out that “making pieces with one’s own hands can create a sense of success, which can act as a springboard to completing other activities of a similar pattern to personal interests.” This means that seeing a finished masterpiece created by oneself has a significantly strengthening effect on self-esteem.

The concentration required for knitting practice makes it comparable to meditation. Photo: Freepik

Knitting is an activity that requires concentration full attention (Also called mmindfulness). By focusing the mind on making repetitive movements or patterns, or on reading, it takes attention away from the day’s problems and relieves stress and anxiety. Rhythmic repetition of the points has a calming effect similar to meditation.

“The Relaxation behavior is linked to hobbies are important and are explored in psychological consultation,” psychologist Lisandro Vallés told El País. In this area, the objective is to “enhance” ability to enjoy“The individual, that is the key and goes beyond a hobby. The ability to enjoy is something that is tried to be enhanced in patients and we work on those lines,” said the professional. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of Hobbies or pastime among the elderly Or when people retire: “It’s good that they have hobbies that allow them to continue exploiting that capacity for pleasure, because sitting alone all day watching television may be a hobby, but cognitively It has no beneficial contribution.” On the other hand, Wallace stated that “Knitting is an activity that allows you to be in the here and nowFocus.” He explained that sometimes this hobby can become a means of working with people who have anxiety problemFor example. “There are people who live a lot in the present, others who live in the future (such as those who suffer from anxiety) or others who live in the past and there must be a balance. This activity is a buffer for those people. “Circumstances allow,” he said.

Fabric stimulates memory and coordination

Knitting activates the brain and stimulates various cognitive skills. The interpretation of patterns, the need to count stitches and rows to maintain attention, as well as the combination of colors and manipulation of the needles challenge the mind to concentrate and put the memory to work.

Additionally, special attention is required to hand coordination, which is beneficial for those wishing to maintain their mental agility. Regular knitting practice also develops fine motor skills, which is beneficial for people suffering from arthritis, as it helps maintain joint flexibility and reduce stiffness.

crochet in the foreground

Tom DalyBritish swimming medal winners, brought croquet to the forefront in the last Olympic Games, While waiting for his turn, he attracted the attention of the whole world with needle and wool in his hands.

The young man said he started this practice when the pandemic started. “The only thing that has kept me sane during this whole process is My love for knitting and crochet“, he was quoted as saying by El Pais from Madrid.