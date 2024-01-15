Video: This is the artificial intelligence robot that surprised the world!

the creator Shape Shared a demonstration of a new humanoid robot that can maintain conversations in real time. The fruits of their collaboration with OpenIA surprised the world.

Thanks to our partnership with OpenAI we now have full conversations with Image 01. Our robot can:

– Describe its visual experience

– Plan future tasks

– consider its memory

– explain its logic verbally

Via social networks, a video was published showing Figure 01 interacting fluidly with a person. Thanks to integration with ChatGPT you can have full conversations.

At the beginning of the footage, a human is heard asking the robot: “Figure one, what are you looking at right now?” The prototype immediately responded: “I see a red apple on a plate in the center of the table, a drying rack with cups.”

The company shared that this collaboration allows the model to perform “fast, low-level and dexterous robotic movements.” Corey Lynch, the model’s creator, wrote on his “

How does this work?

During the video, the machine was put to test on tasks such as identifying apples, plates and cups. Also, collect garbage and keep it in a basket. He did all this.

According to the manufacturer, its functions are developed by feeding images from integrated cameras that transcribe text and speech captured by microphones.

“The model processes the entire history of interactions, including past images, to generate linguistic responses, which are returned to the human via text-to-speech,” Lynch said.

Figure one is designed to describe your environment and apply “common sense” when making decisions. The researchers and developers taking charge of the project explained in detail that all behavior is driven by transformative policies.

“These networks capture integrated images at 10 Hz and generate actions with 24 degrees of freedom,” the designer said. This will result in the posture of the wrist and the angles at the finger joints.

Even for their colleagues this means a significant change, as years ago they could not even imagine having a full interaction with a robot while performing a task.

Brett Adcock, co-founder and CEO of Figure, said: “Our goal is to train a model of the world to operate humanoid robots at the billion-unit level.”