Video: This is the artificial intelligence robot that surprised the world!

Admin 35 mins ago Business Leave a comment 27 Views

the creator Shape Shared a demonstration of a new humanoid robot that can maintain conversations in real time. The fruits of their collaboration with OpenIA surprised the world.

Via social networks, a video was published showing Figure 01 interacting fluidly with a person. Thanks to integration with ChatGPT you can have full conversations.

At the beginning of the footage, a human is heard asking the robot: “Figure one, what are you looking at right now?” The prototype immediately responded: “I see a red apple on a plate in the center of the table, a drying rack with cups.”

  1. Woman named Alexa tells how Amazon devices have caused her bad times

  2. a robot that works on children

The company shared that this collaboration allows the model to perform “fast, low-level and dexterous robotic movements.” Corey Lynch, the model’s creator, wrote on his “

How does this work?

During the video, the machine was put to test on tasks such as identifying apples, plates and cups. Also, collect garbage and keep it in a basket. He did all this.

According to the manufacturer, its functions are developed by feeding images from integrated cameras that transcribe text and speech captured by microphones.

“The model processes the entire history of interactions, including past images, to generate linguistic responses, which are returned to the human via text-to-speech,” Lynch said.

Figure one is designed to describe your environment and apply “common sense” when making decisions. The researchers and developers taking charge of the project explained in detail that all behavior is driven by transformative policies.

“These networks capture integrated images at 10 Hz and generate actions with 24 degrees of freedom,” the designer said. This will result in the posture of the wrist and the angles at the finger joints.

Even for their colleagues this means a significant change, as years ago they could not even imagine having a full interaction with a robot while performing a task.

Brett Adcock, co-founder and CEO of Figure, said: “Our goal is to train a model of the world to operate humanoid robots at the billion-unit level.”

(tagstotranslate)robots

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Adobe stock faces biggest decline since 2002 as AI competition increases

The integration of Firefly AI models into its flagship products fails to allay investors’ concerns ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved