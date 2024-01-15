Nicolas Maduro’s regime canceled five political parties to limit the opposition’s chances in July 28 elections

A woman casts her vote at an election center in Caracas (EFE/Reiner Pena R./File)

He National Election Council (CNE) Venezuelaone who responds to government Nicolas Maduro, five political parties canceled Before the elections on 28th July. Thus, Limits the opposition’s chances of nominating candidates,

are restricted groups Convergence, Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), Movement for Venezuela (MPV), Union and Understanding Party (Puente) and Gente Party., With this decision, The opposition has only two parties left valid: Democratic Unity Table (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT),

According to what they published we monitor, MUD’s participation is also in danger because chavista on friday louis ratti Announced that he would go before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to make the request.insignificance“Considering this on your card”it is not a political party,

The same source developed that opposition cards are eliminated after the start of the journalist’s week. great village, alejandro hernandezwill alert about a “possible action of the governmentwith the consent of manuel rozales“, so that the CNE removes the cards of MUD, Convergence and Movimiento por Venezuela from the cards and the UNT card remains the only option for the opposition candidate.”

After the dispute arising from the complaint The UNT denied that the party was open to “theatrics” by the regime., However, its rector at the CNE on Friday Voted in favor of eliminating other opposition parties,

Dictator Nicolas Maduro wants to remain in power

Before this new Chavista maneuver became known, Democratic Unitary Forum (PUD), the main opposition coalition in Venezuela, condemned the CNE “non-compliance“of the program established for the next presidential election,

According to the Anti-Chavista Coalition, “has not been approvedThe twelfth activity established in the schedule on “Valid to implement the decision on the status of organizations with political objectives” – made “illegally” – despite the fact that it was scheduled for this Thursday 14 March,

,We condemn the CNE’s non-compliance with its scheduleAnd we demand that the competent legislation be respected and that all organizations capable of carrying out political purposes are immediately banned without any type of bias,” the PUD expressed on the social network X.

Similarly, he assured that the electoral body “violates his own schedule have not yet approved the instructions of Special operation of electoral registry”, while“ invitation to international observer,

Last week, the President of the CNE, elvis amorosoassured that the institution serving the Maduro regime had issued invitations to various electoral observation missions, among them European Union (European Union).

Opposition leader María Corina Machado has been disqualified from running in the elections (EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez)

The anti-Chavista platform also questioned why the “disorganized electoral program has not yet been published”. election gazette“As is legally appropriate.”

,We Venezuelans want to vote and no action will be taken that prevents the expression of the majority will for change“Added the PUD, which expects its presidential candidate, former deputy Maria Corina MachadoCan compete in elections, despite the disqualification imposed by the Chavista dictatorship, to hold popularly elected positions until 2036, a measure that has been ratified Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by Maduro.

Chief negotiator of the opposition at the negotiating table with the regime, gerardo blydecondemned this Friday that the schedule is not reasonable, so they hope for improvement from CNE.

During an interview with a private radio station radio unionassured that “The world will watch this election“, so he hopes”There are improvements that can be made today”, as if allowing Machado’s candidacy as the standard bearer of the majority opposition.

Regarding the steps to be followed in view of the disqualification of Machado – who will not be able to register between the 21st and the 25th, the period established by the CNE to present candidacies – he said that the former deputy “Decide with the PUD what strategies and tactics will be adopted in this process,