Elizabeth Olsen is in talks to star opposite Miles Teller in the A24-produced romantic comedy feature Eternity

By Sam Joseph Semon for DailyMail.com









Elizabeth Olsen is currently in talks to star in the upcoming A24-produced romantic comedy feature Eternity.

The news about the 35-year-old actress was revealed by Deadline, and it was also reported that Miles Teller was in talks to star as the film’s male lead.

The artist – who was recently photographed alongside her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley for the first time in eight years – and her potential co-star are expected to serve as two executive producers of the project.

Callum Turner, who recently appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air, is also in talks to join the cast of the feature.

Eternity will be directed by David Frayn from a script by Pat Cunneen, who was included on The 2022 Blacklist.

The feature will focus on a situation in which each person has to decide who they want to be with forever.

A24, which will finance the project, is also said to be handling the global release of the feature.

Eternity’s potential production start and release dates are currently under wraps.

Olsen is also currently preparing for the release of the upcoming dark comedy feature Love Child, in which she will star.

According to Deadline, the WandaVision star will appear alongside Charles Melton in the project directed by Todd Solondz.

The filmmaker released a statement to express that he was ‘extremely excited’ to collaborate with the actress and her co-star on what he described as ‘an extremely fun and playful celebration of Hollywood films.’

Olsen also shared a statement of her own to show her excitement for her upcoming film.

She said, ‘I have been a long-time fan of Todd’s work and collaborating with him on this film is a true dream.’

Love Child will center on a woman who is stuck in a loveless marriage and turns to her 11-year-old son for solace.

Although the woman’s child attempts to set up his mother with an attractive stranger, his plan fails and he later hatches an even more dangerous plan to compensate for his failure.

Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell were previously attached to the project, though they ultimately walked away from the film.

The premiere date of Love Child has not been revealed to the public yet.