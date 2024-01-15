Stephen Hawking’s predictions about artificial intelligence, the end of the universe and humanity have been revealed

Stephen Hawking declared the need to inhabit places outside Earth several times in his life. (Photo: Europa Press)

Last March 14 marked 6 years since the death of the scientist Stephen Hawking, a pioneer in the field of study of the universe and dark matter, and above all in the possibility of recolonizing other planets to avoid the extinction of the human race. Was a faithful believer. ,

For example, one of his last predictions before his death is that in a century, with the help of artificial intelligence and human potential, colonies will be established so that people can live outside the planet Earth.

Now, even though many years have passed since he left the underworld, his prophecies and Contributions to the study of the universe are still valid.

According to Hawking, artificial intelligence and human potential were the pillars that could save humanity. (pictorial image infobae)

One of the questions asked by many technical experts, scientists and the general public was Stephen Hawking’s opinion while he was alive. at different times in their lives He analyzed and was aware of the threats that humanity was experiencing, but he believed that exploration in other directions outside the Earth was the main objective.

That is why he emphasized several advices for future generations in which he highlighted the need to continue working on the study of the universe and exploring its designs.

he pointed to There is no greater feeling than experiencing something called eureka, when you discover something for the first time that no one knew about.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are pursuing the process of repopulating other planets. (Photo: Voi.id)

The proposal to colonize other planets as proposed by Hawking is not far from being feasible.Because in current space exploration, Mars is the most cited objective, highlighting the technological world’s ambition to create a “Plane B” for humanity in space.

This trend, far from being mere speculation, gained relevance with figures like Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel leading projects to explore the vast universe. Is.

for its part, Investment in technologies for commercial space travel, led by companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, reflects the ambition to make these achievements accessibleNot only as scientific achievements but also as a possible answer to the search for habitat options outside Earth.

The discovery of AI is one of those advancements that could mean the survival of the human species. (pictorial image infobae)

at the present time when Environmental, health and geopolitical challenges are interconnected, creating a landscape of global uncertaintyThe predictions made by scientists cannot be ruled out.

Economic and technological elites have already begun to explore options to reduce the risks associated with potential global disasters.

For example, the construction of bunkers in destinations considered safe such as New Zealand reflects one thing Asylum strategies on a global scale.

This interest has greatly increased with the promotion of the market for underground constructions aimed at providing protection from various disasters ranging from nuclear conflicts to extreme natural disasters.

Hawking left a legacy not only in science but also in space technology. (Photo: Zero Gravity Corporation)

The projects of these billionaires, while symbolizing the human impulse to transcend boundaries in every sense, also pose the dilemma of whether they can be taken to a mass level.

If this is given, Investing in solutions to prevent humanity’s extinction in the face of global disasters directly challenges the principles of equality and universal solidarity.

This approach reinforces the idea of ​​collectively facing the challenges of the present and coming era, promoting instead the logic of individual and selective security.

For this reason, the predictions that Stephen Hawking makes in the field of science and technology are fundamental, especially in terms that reflect the future.