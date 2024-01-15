Last date on Tinder: The brutal murder of Grace Millane that shocks the network

A young British woman full of life, A hunter hiding in the shadows. A fatal encounter In some unknown city. This is a heartbreaking story grace millenA 21-year-old backpacker who was looking for adventure in New Zealand, but instead It ended tragically. Six years after his murder, the video of his last moments captured by a security camera continues to go viral on Instagram.

by infobae.com

Grace arrived in Auckland in late November 2018, excited to explore the country. It was his first big solo adventure, a trip he had been planning for months. With her infectious smile and fearless spirit, she was ready to take on the world.

But fate had something else in store. They met on December 1, the eve of his 22nd birthday jesse kempson through dating app tinder, He looked charming, charming, the ideal companion to celebrate her special night.

What Grace didn’t know was behind that charming appearance a monster was hiding, Kempson, an older man of 26, had a dark history of sexual violence. Eight months earlier, he had brutally raped another British tourist he met on Tinder.

Grace and Jesse start their date at the bar Andy’s Burgerson campus Akash Nagar, Security cameras captured them talking and laughing while drinking cocktails. They seemed at ease with each other, oblivious to the impending tragedy.

then they left Mexican Cafe, where they shared margaritas and pitchers of sangria. Kempson always maintained control and made sure to pay the bills. A gentlemanly gesture or a way to dominate a situation?

Their next stop was the bar Bluestone Room, There, amid kisses and embraces, Grace sent what would be her last message to a friend.

“We get along very well”He wrote innocently about Kempson. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

At 9:40 pm, the couple entered the hotel elevator City Life, where Kempson lived. Cameras captured them sharing a passionate kiss as they headed to the bedroom 308,

What happened in that room?

Only Kempson knows for sure. What is known is that at some point that night, he strangled grace Until death. The autopsy revealed that the young woman was desperately fighting for her life with injury marks on her arms and chest.

But Kempson did not call for help or call 911. Instead, he spent the next few hours searching on the Internet for tips on how to dispose of a body. “Hot Fire”, “Waitakere Ranges”, “Scavenging Birds in New Zealand”. He even took time out to look at pornography and take intimate photographs of Grace’s lifeless body.

The next morning, as Grace lay dead in the room, Kempson went out to buy a suitcase. They cleaned the crime scene with chemicals He kept the body in his luggage. He then fled into the Waitakere forest, where he dug a shallow grave.

How can someone commit such a despicable act and continue with their lives as if nothing happened?

Kempson also mustered up the courage to go out with another woman that same afternoon. A 27-year-old former journalist found it “intense” and “disturbing”.

Grace’s disappearance mobilized the whole of New Zealand. His desperate family traveled from England to join the search. Posters bearing his face were plastered on the streets of Auckland.

The entire country held its breath and started waiting for a miracle.

But the miracle never came.

Click to read full note Here