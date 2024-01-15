Lawyers wait for ICC to issue arrest warrant against Maduro





Internationalist lawyers María Alejandra Aristeguieta, William Cardenas Rubio and Blas Imbroda hope that the International Criminal Court (ICC) will soon issue an arrest warrant against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a forum organized by the Geopolitical Observatory of Latin America (OGAL) led by Antonio Ledezma, coordinator of the International Political Council under the command of María Corina Machado, former mayor of Caracas, they agreed with this assessment with their legal analysis.

The forum addressed the World Court’s investigation into Maduro and his government’s military, police and public powers, such as senior officials of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s office, for crimes against humanity.

Lawyers expect the ICC to issue an arrest warrant against Maduro based on the setback the president suffered after the International Court of Justice rejected an appeal that was aimed at halting progress in the investigation.

Venezuela’s attempt a year ago was unanimously rejected by the Appeals Chamber on March 1, giving British prosecutor Karim Khan the green light to continue the investigation process.

Khan launched an investigation into Maduro in November 2021 for alleged crimes against humanity committed in 2017 during opposition protests against his government.

The investigation included political persecution, imprisonment, torture, and sexual assault by civilian authorities, members of the armed forces, and Maduro’s supporters.

Maduro challenges ICC

Lawyer María Alejandra Aristeguieta, an internationalist and former Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations, said Maduro consistently challenges and questions ICC reports.

He cited as examples the expulsion of officials from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Venezuela, the arrest of activist Rocío San Miguel, and the murder in Chile of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda.

“This policy of beautification of neighborhoods is worrying given how Maduro is defying the criminal court,” the expert said at the OGAL forum broadcast via Zoom.

The lawyer called for expediting the judicial process, establishing those who would be prosecuted and indicated that if an arrest warrant was issued it would be mandatory for all countries making up the United Nations.

long history

William Cárdenas Rubio, president of the International Committee against Impunity, explained that the process against Maduro began in 2003 due to a complaint before the Spanish National Court for the events of April 11, 2002.

He indicated that the six Member States of the Rome Statute support the investigation conducted by Prosecutor Kahn, in the context of Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, who requested an investigation into crimes against humanity in Venezuelan territory.

“We are in an amazing moment; What happened on March 1 paves the way for universal justice and news of arrest warrants will soon come,” Cárdenas said.

Blas Imbroda, a lawyer before the ICC, commented that the World Court’s Appeals Chamber has rejected Venezuela’s strategies because its arguments are fallacious.

“There is no rule of law in Venezuela; “Judges are not independent and there are high-ranking public officials responsible for crimes against humanity who will not allow any investigation,” Cárdenas said.