Macron stresses action on the ground as possible response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Macron stressed action on the ground as a possible response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

President of France, Emmanuel MacronHe reiterated in an interview published in the newspaper this Saturday night le parisianwhich may be necessary “field operation” in Ukraine.

He declared in the conversation, “Perhaps at a certain time – I do not want this to happen and I will not take the initiative – it will be necessary to conduct ground operations to counter the Russian forces, whatever they may be.” On Friday he returned from Berlin, where he met with German and Polish leaders.

,The strength of France is that we can do this.“, Held.

France, Germany and Poland Macron, along with Germany’s heads of government, declared that they were “united” in their “determination” to prevent a Russian victory in the war against Ukraine. Olaf ScholzAnd from Poland, Donald Tusk.

Macron said at a press conference that the three countries would remain faithful to their position “never taking the initiative to escalate tensions” over the strategy of supporting Ukraine, especially after weeks of tension with Germany.

For his part, German Scholz on Friday announced the creation of a coalition of Ukrainian allies for long-range artillery, a type of weapon that Kiev requests to defend itself from the invasion of Russian troops, which is expected to arrive in February 2022. It started in.

President of Latvia, Edgards RinkevicsHas defended the position of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and called for avoiding establishing “red lines” when addressing support given to Ukraine in the framework of Russian aggression, even if this involves potential send troops in country.

,I fully support Emmanuel Macron: We must try not to set red lines for ourselves. We must dictate them to Russia, and we must not be afraid to impose them“, he expressed.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO has committed to supporting Kiev to repel the offensive, keeping a red line through the deployment of troops on the ground or the intervention of allied combatants.

However, on March 14, Macron noted during an interview that France “has no intention of escalating the conflict.”But expressed his commitment to the idea of ​​no limits when it comes to delivering aid.

Since then, he has reiterated that it is an option that should not be ignored for the future, but he has clarified that “not ruling out the idea doesn’t mean it will happen.”

Subsequently, the leaders of most coalition member states have said they do not plan to send troops and have stressed that they oppose participating in any confrontation on the ground.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)