Two artworks from Julio Herrera Velutini’s collection sell for $1.1 million

After finalizing and inspecting an agreement Banker’s Art Collection Julio M. Herrera VelutiniThe two pieces were reportedly sold for about $1.1 millionThis without any prior notice, according to a new resource from Founder Bancredito International Bank and Trust Corporationfiled in federal court,

The pieces are believed to have been sold by the trustee of the liquidation process of the Entity International Banking Corporation (EBI), Powered Administrative Services, LLC.And the identity of the buyer or buyers is still unknown, as “the company did not wish to disclose.”

The action prompted the bank’s parent company, Bancredito Holdings Corporation, to file another lawsuit in federal court on Thursday against Driven for professional negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and conversion.

“The defendant (Driven) provided a revised list of works of art to the plaintiff (Bancredito). The inventory revealed that the defendant had already sold two valuable pieces from the collection – without notifying the plaintiff or obtaining his approval – even though Driven had enough money to pay his creditors.Therefore the said sale was unnecessary and inappropriate,” the legal appeal said.

