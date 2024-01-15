Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage and two children

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met in 2010 while shooting the film black Swan, in which the actress plays the lead role while the dancer contributes to the choreography. They became the parents of a son, Aleph, who will turn 13 in June, then married on August 4, 2012. Five years later, they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Amalia, who turned 7 on February 22. While rumors of separation have been circulating for several months, the press has announced that the couple’s divorce has just been finalized.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s divorce proceedings have ended

According to reports, Natalie Portman reportedly filed for divorce last July People, A representative of the actress confirmed to the magazine and AFP that the process was finalized last month in France, where the family has lived for 10 years. Separation rumors began last spring, especially when is here It was revealed that Benjamin Millepied may have been unfaithful. However, during an interview, the couple always refused to comment on them Vanity Fair Published in February, the actress spoke candidly about speculations about her personal life: “This is horrible, I don’t want to contribute to this.”

Divorced, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied focus on their children

Speaking to the magazine, the former couple’s friend Natalie Portman revealed that the separation and divorce were not easy. People , “At first it was very difficult for her, but her friends came along with her and helped her through the bad times. Natalie is coming out of a really difficult and painful year, but she is coming out stronger and she has a lot of love for her family. , Find happiness in friends and work.” “Natalie hoped her marriage would last forever, but she is at peace with their current situation and is now focused on her new family life”This is what the source adds.

While rumors of separation were spreading, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were seen together several times with their children. The actress was then seen without her wedding ring, as seen in pictures taken and shared by the paparazzi page six In February, when the family was roaming the streets of Paris. Let us tell you that the former husband and wife are now paying attention to their children. source of People Thus it indicates “highest priority” Actress in recent months “To ensure a smooth transition for your children”. “She and Ben really love their kids and are both focused on being the best co-parents they can be. There’s nothing more important than that.”she explains.