Feline dance! Tigres beats Mazatlán and revives in Clausura 2024

Despite rain shortly before the game, a large number of fans were present on the field University Stadium to encourage them tigerswho defeated without any complications Mazatlán,

marcelo flores He is one of the players who is having the best moments in Siboldi’s team, earning ownership and becoming an important part to the functioning of the club.Feline‘, displaying it again for this duel.

From the first moments he was one of those who took the most initiative in the attack, commanding several attacks and leading the entire axis of attack. at minute 10′, javier aquino He served brilliantly in the area, Marcelo controlled the ball, turned and made a brilliant shot, making the score 1-0.

Before reaching the half-hour race time, some Mazatlán fans who were inVolcano‘They were celebrating what looked like the tying goal, thanks to the former cougar, gustavo del preteBut after a VAR review, the referee canceled the goal due to a previous foul.

On one of the last plays of the first half, Andre-Pierre GignaC will participate luis quinonesWho scored 2-0, yes, it also included a goal that did not allow him to reach hugo gonzalez,

For the second part, tigers They continued to attack, outperforming their opponents and creating many dangerous chances. At minute 60′, juan bruneta Will put a cross in that area which will be finished very well marcelo floresWho sent the ball into the back of the net, thus signing his double, the first of his time tigers,

About 10 minutes later, Mazatlán responded with a goal of honor, thanks to louis amarillaassisted by alonso escobozaPutting up a momentary 3-1.

already without Andre-Pierre Gignac On the field, ‘Tank’ Nico IbanezThe Frenchman’s replacement made the score 4-1 with the first ball. oziel herreraAnyone who had even a few minutes on the court was helpful.

With practically five minutes remaining, the ‘Felines’ central defender, Samir CaetanoWent on the attack in search of his goal and achieved it after a brilliant first-time shot with his left foot.

With this result, those led Robert Dante Siboldi They achieved their sixth win of the season, reaching 21 points and momentarily remaining in fifth place in the table.

