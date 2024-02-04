Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition, saying “last names will no longer rule this country.”

On the afternoon of this Sunday, February 4, Nicolás Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition over Chavismo’s call to “commemorate” the events that occurred 32 years ago under the leadership of Hugo Chávez.

lapatilla.com

“There are 32 years of dignity, with missions and great missions, with countless achievements that have allowed us to get rid of illiteracy, in addition to Bolivarian schools, all those great missions that have vindicated Venezuelans,” Maduro said. “

Similarly, Maduro highlighted that what happened on February 4 was “a popular uprising and Venezuela was the center of the great rebellion of the people and the liberation army against the colonial project of imperialism in the 90s.”

Furthermore, he threatened the Venezuelan opposition, saying that “Venezuela is ruled only by the people. “Oligarchies and surnames will never rule this country again.”

“In the face of any circumstances or the invention of oligarchs, calmness and prudence, nerves of steel, maximum mobility, that the team wins and we are going to win by hook or by crook, we will always win, it is said, I will say now And no, for the best understanding (…) Surnames, surnames, surnames, it is with you López, it is with you Capriles, Machado, Ledezma, Guaidó, it is with you and with you surnames, respect, respect and respect. He Said, “In the face of any invention, people take to the streets to defend peace.”

#in video, “Wherever our commander is, he is with us,” the head of state assured. @nicolasamaduroThanking the people for leaving for Caracas in the great national caravan of “Bolivarian Fury”.#UnstoppableBolivarianFury pic.twitter.com/0h557X9xtE – VTV Canal 8 (@VTVcanal8) 4 February 2024

Likewise, he invited Jorge Rodríguez to convene again at the Federal Legislative Palace on 5 February to prepare the electoral program.