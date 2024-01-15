Manager needed for Boeing. Airline News, RSS1, RSS2

Former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, who has been on Boeing’s board of directors for four years, has been tasked with ‘signing’ on a new top executive for Boeing, for which he has nine months. It must be the easiest thing in the world because already this week all the media in the United States have been publishing long lists of candidates, listing their qualities. As you can see, it is very easy to save Boeing because it is full of candidates for the press. And, besides, Mollenkopf should not receive his salary, since the work has been done for him by the media at no cost (nine months for the new Boeing).

The proposals, moreover, are in many cases politically correct: there are women, blacks, gays and more qualified to run a company. The right profile in today’s world. Some may even know about business (blow to Boeing: Its CEO announced his resignation amid the crisis).

Today in the United States there is no such thing as a media outlet if it does not publish a list of candidates to lead Boeing, with which we can understand that Trump has become the president of the country.

Here are some candidates: Larry Culp, who is currently the CEO of General Electric. And it comes from the aircraft engine branch of GE. His one little problem is that if he goes to Boeing he leaves a company that is doing well for a hornet’s nest. Supposedly, Culp appears on almost every list.

Inside the House, Pat Shanahan appears in various media. Shanahan is a program manager for Boeing’s commercial aircraft business. He was also responsible for Spirit, which makes airframes for Boeing. In spirit he dedicated himself to implementing a program to eliminate failures in the production line with success.

David Gitlin, Stephanie Pope, Greg Smith and others also feature in the list. Even some Spanish media dare to propose. For ideas, don’t miss this one.