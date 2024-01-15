Argentina and Mexico rule out diplomatic conflict after rift between Miley and AMLO

(CNN Spanish) — Argentina and Mexico denied this Friday that there is any diplomatic conflict between the two countries, after an exchange of words was recorded this week between their presidents, Javier Meili and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, respectively.

The Mexican Embassy in Buenos Aires called on the country to make a decision similar to that of Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, whose government expelled diplomatic staff from the Argentine Embassy in Bogotá this Wednesday after Miley called them “terrorist killers.” An interview that will be broadcast in Spanish on CNN this Sunday.

“We deny such claims; relations between Mexico and Argentina are solid, based on mutual respect and bilateral cooperation,” the embassy wrote.

Later, Bárcena also said through his X account that reports of a possible conflict between Mexico and Argentina were false. He said, “I had a pleasant conversation with the Argentinian Minister Diana Mondino, where we reaffirmed our bilateral relations of cooperation and mutual respect. The position was confirmed, Embassy of Mexico in Argentina. I regret that the Politika online portal was wrong. Distorts reality with statements.” wrote.

For her part, Miley pointed to the publication published by the Mexican Embassy in Buenos Aires this Friday on her X account.

“Here’s the operator ‘Online Politics’ leaflet being exposed… I’m sure later he and his little friends from the press release will start crying about being harassed for exposing their lies… Did anyone think Why do those press releases defend the lies so much?” Miley wrote on her account on X.

CNN is attempting to obtain a statement from Mexico’s Foreign Ministry.

As of this Friday, La Politica Online had not commented on Miley’s statements. CNN has already contacted its newsroom for comment.

The messages on social networks surfaced the same week that Miley and López Obrador exchanged words. First, when the Argentine president called his Mexican counterpart “ignorant” in an interview with CNN en Español’s Andrés Oppenheimer.

Later, this Thursday, López Obrador responded to the Argentine president by accusing his countryman Francisco of being a communist and the representative of the wicked on earth.

Until this Friday, Miley had not responded directly to the publication of the Mexican President. CNN is seeking comment from Argentina’s Foreign Ministry.

Relations with Colombia have not been broken

For her part, Argentina’s Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said in an interview with TN channel on Thursday that “in no way are relations broken” with Colombia.

“There are many stages in the diplomatic world, but here you have a president of one country who doesn’t like what the president of another country says, but there are some things that go beyond that, relations between countries are very long-term, Much better than the presidents of each country, this is historic,” Mondino explained.