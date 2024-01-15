Oops! Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock were spotted quietly leaving a cosmetic surgery office

His face was hidden under a black cap, Jennifer Aniston She was photographed walking down the stairs of a cosmetic surgery practice in Greenwich. Actress Sandra Bullock, Hidden behind her sunglasses, Ozark series star Jason Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka is in line. A trio that, despite trying hard to remain unnoticed, has caught everyone’s attention.

Stars who swore only naturalness

The presence of those two stars in these places has always been denied injection used No one pays attention. ,People think I get a lot of (Botox) injections, but that’s not the case“, Jennifer Aniston declared in 2015. As for Sandra Bullock, who has not been seen much in public since her partner Bryan Randall died in August 2023, she Saved myself by resorting to this in 2018. fillers Allergy claims.

Who is Doctor Gordon?

The presence of Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston in these places raises questions and provokes many comments. And for good reason, the expert they met with was none other than DC Neil A. Gordon is, Famous face and neck plastic surgeons, who specializes in facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty. ,A member of the clinical faculty at Yale since 1996, Dr. Gordon’s expertise was further recognized by his appointment as (…)

