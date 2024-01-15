Los Angeles Dodgers sign Drew Pomeranz

los angeles dodgers They started the season with success mlb 2024By winning on this 28th March St. Louis Cardinals, on the official launch of this great platform. Earlier, they had shared the honor in Korea San Diego Padres In their first two matches within the regular calendar.

However, the California franchise aspires to have the best possible wardrobe in the pitching field. There are several names who have joined the team this offseason. shohei ohtani And yoshinobu yamamotowere the best on the market Los Angeles Dodgers.

After the start of the series, dodgers He sought to continue expanding the list of pitchers within the organization. five days ago Los Angeles Angels, announced the release from veteran left-hander Drew Pomeranz, a situation that Dave Roberts’ team took advantage of.

Drew Pomeranz agrees to contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

According to Alex FriedmanCommunications Director and Announcer Triple-A Oklahoma City, it was announced that the contract would be to the minor leagues. The post in question states the following verbatim: #dodgers signed Drew Pomeranz With a minor league contract and was assigned to OKC. Nine-year MLB veteran who has been plagued by injuries over the past two years. “He was with the Angels in spring training and was recently released.”,

player assigned to team triple A, Oklahoma City, It was a test of confidence for a pitcher who has lacked peace of mind regarding his health in recent years. Drew Pomeranz has an extensive career in mlb, After nine seasons he went through several teams big tent In both circuits.

new pitcher of organization los angeles dodgers To date, he has achieved 48 wins and 58 losses in 289 bouts. His Was 858 and 3.91 in third innings, with 883 strikeouts and a good whip Of 1.35.

His last performance in big league it was in 2021 San Diego Guardian According to mlb.com, He won on 27 occasions and did not lose. Additionally, his clean average in 25 and two-thirds innings was 1.75. Additionally, he averaged over 30 strikeouts per inning.

