Your mobile is left without WhatsApp! Check if your phone is on the list

Are you left without WhatsApp? These are those cell phones that will no longer be able to use the famous messaging application. Check if you are on the list.

Get ready for drama! WhatsApp stops working on these phones. Starting next April, the app will no longer be available on multiple cell phones, whether Android or iPhone. Fortunately, several international media outlets have shared a list, so that users do not get confused and take action in time. So check if you are on the list without WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will stop working on some devices from April! The instant messaging app has updated its system requirements, meaning some older models will no longer be supported. If you have a phone that operates under the Android operating system prior to version 5.0, such as devices that do not work with iOS 12 or its successors, you will be affected.

This WhatsApp update will affect devices running Android version 5.0 or lower. For example, Huawei Ascend Mate, Ascend G740 and Ascend D2. Same thing will happen with Samsung; Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II and Galaxy X Cover 2.

List of cell phones that are left without WhatsApp

With LG, the Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II and Optimus L7II are reported. Other brands affected: Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, Wiko Sync Five, Wiko Darknight, Archos 53 Platinum, ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex and ZTE Grand Memo.

If your iPhone is more than 7 years old i.e. released before 2016, then WhatsApp may stop working on it from April.

Affected models:

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

Iphone 4

iPhone 4S

Iphone 5

Iphone 5c

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

WhatsApp regularly updates its system requirements to improve the security and performance of the application. Older devices do not support the latest features and may be more vulnerable to security threats.