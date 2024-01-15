Burger King will serve burgers to celebrate the solar eclipse

The use of offers increases customer loyalty towards brands.

It is estimated that 80 percent of sales come from loyal consumers.

Fast food brand Burger King made a profit of more than $1.6 billion.

Customers of the fast food chain Burger King in the United States will be able to take advantage of an offer that the company will launch on April 8 to coincide with the solar eclipse that will occur on those dates. The promotion will include giving away the iconic Whopper Jr. burger to anyone who requests it.

With more than 6,000 branches in the United States, Burger King has a presence in 3,200 cities in the region. Texas is the state with the most establishments of the brand with 580 restaurants.

According to data from Statista, the country tops the list of countries with the largest presence of hamburger chains, with revenues reaching $1.6 billion in 2022.

According to Statista data, Burger King competes with brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Carl’s Jr., KFC in the industry.

How do brands benefit from offers?

offers as a strategy Marketing According to media expert, there is immense potential to promote a brand or product Marketing,

Some of the benefits derived from this practice are: attraction of potential customers, increased sales, increased flow of products and measurement of their receptivity.

Similarly, commercial promotions increase consumer loyalty towards brands. Experts from the consulting firm Zendesk assure that 80 percent of sales generated by a company come from its 20 percent most loyal customers.

Free Whopper Jr. in honor of the eclipse

Burger chain announced the offer in which they will give money Whopper Jr It will be valid only on April 8 and will last for the whole day. Promotion is for members only Royal PerkHome delivery service of the franchise.

To place their order, people will have to write code ECLIPSE and send it to 251251. After this, customers will be able to redeem the 2X1 offer on their burgers only through their BK.com website till April 15.

This astronomical phenomenon will be visible mainly in cities in North America and the states in Mexico where 100 percent of the eclipse will be visible will be in places like Durango, Coahuila and Sonora.

A similar example was made by another brand in the fast food industry, such as Carl’s Jr., which resorts to giving away its products as part of promotions inspired by events, since last April 30 they have It was publicized as: And on February 29 in Mexico they celebrated 2×1 that it is a leap year, causing huge lines in their branches in the country and various positive and negative reviews on social networks like TikTok.

Brands like Starbucks also celebrate certain special dates with promotions and discounts for their loyal customers.

These types of strategies represent positive economic performance Marketing Increasing the income of companies is the main reason why they often resort to launching offers and promotions.

