The New York Mets’ first home run of 2024 came at 109 MPH

In opening day first homerun of New York Mets In 2024.

This Friday, March 29 at noon New York Mets And milwaukee brewers opened the day big league, This is second place for most teams. However, these two are celebrating their opening day, Thursday’s game was moved to Friday due to inclement weather.

There was a duel of Latin pitchers from the box. colombian jose quintana opened to the public in Citi Field, Meanwhile, for visitors brewers dominican started freddy peralta,

A big highlight of the meeting is its beginning jackson chourio, The Venezuelan prospect is the first player born in 2004 to participate in mlb, first in your first turn quintana He walked and stole a base.

Starling Marte hits the New York Mets’ first homerun in 2024

Score remained tied without any runs starry mars It left him inconsolable. The Dominican went to the box in the second inning with one out and no runners on base. In a count of three balls and two strikes, he turned on a fastball inside Peralta at 94.5 mph and hit a long ball through the left field area.

The ball came off the woodwork at 109.2 MPH and went over the fence Citi Field Up to 381 feet away. He had some luck. According to the data of statcast A similar relation is only quadrangular Wrigley Field, That means two out of 30 stadiums mlb,

Similarly, the homerun of starry mars benefited New York Mets,

Obviously this is the first home run Mars planet In 2024. He now has 43 with the New York team. He ranks 24th in franchise history.

Let’s see the hits.

Video of Starling Marte’s home run in the game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers

