Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld cameo at their sister’s gender reveal party

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s romance seems to be getting serious.

The couple attended a gender reveal party for her pregnant older sister, Nika Madden, and made a cameo in a video the mom (twice!) posted on TikTok.

“I’m Josh, (I’m) mom’s brother and I think it’s going to be a boy,” the Pro Bowl signal-caller said in the video, standing next to Steinfeld. Haley.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the gender reveal party for their pregnant sister Nickla Madden in March 2024. TikTok/Nikala Maiden

The 27-year-old singer agreed and added, “I feel like it’s going to be a boy too.”

This is the second boy for Allen’s sister and her husband Brayden Madden, who are parents to one-year-old Kashtin.

The video shows their families – including Allen’s parents, Lavon and Joel, and his younger brother, Jason – guessing the baby’s gender.

Allen’s younger sister, Makenna, was not shown in the video.

The 27-year-old NFL star and actress guessed right, because at the end of the video Madden and her husband revealed they were expecting a boy.

The couple held a bunch of pink and blue balloons and the color that didn’t come off and float away was sex – and after the countdown, the blue balloons remained.

Madden shared in her caption that she’s due sometime in September.

It is unclear where the party actually took place.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen go out to dinner at Crillon restaurant on March 6, 2024 in Paris, France.

Aissaoui Nesser/Splashnews.com

A few weeks ago, Allen and Steinfeld were seen holding hands for a dinner date in Paris.

Allen also revealed that he tore his pants while attending Paris Fashion Week with the “Hawkeye” star, which had the Internet having a blast.

“My pants tore at dinner time,” he has written X, in a post on March 5. “Don’t want to stick my cheeks out… I like Paris.”

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen leaving the Miu Miu afterparty on March 6, 2024 in Paris.

best image/backgrid

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen leaving the Miu Miu afterparty on March 6, 2024 in Paris.

best image/backgrid

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked when they were seen together in Manhattan in May 2023.

A month ago, Allen and his former longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, sparked breakup rumors after the influencer deleted any trace of their relationship on his Instagram.

Williams, who was with Allen for 10 years before calling it quits in early 2023, revealed during an appearance on the “Martinis & Bikinis” podcast in February that when she re-entered the dating world she was a Had gone through difficult times.

Williams did not mention Allen by name but said he and his ex-girlfriend had been together for a long time.

Williams and Allen went public with their relationship in 2017, but they had known each other since they were family friends of 8 years growing up in Fresno, California.

Allen has yet to publicly address the split.

She and Steinfeld are very private about their relationship.











