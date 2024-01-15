Big Ben gets a makeover to continue 160 years of English punctuality

Big Ben revamped to continue 160 years of English punctuality

Isabel Tower, universally known Big Ben, Looks like new after reinstallation Continuing its 160-plus years of providing Londoners with the timeliness of Victorian engineering, as proven efe On a special journey into its depths.

About 100 meters high and with a sphere the size of a double-decker bus, Its beauty and distinctive sound are now captivating the eyes of passers-by and cameras again after five years Careful restoration.

,We are very proud of what we have achieved.“, highlighted efe ian westworthOfficial clockmaker of the Great Clock in the Engine Room of the iconic Tower of London, a World Heritage Site.

Westworth and his team ensure that ‘Big Ben’ – the name originally given to the main bell – awakens from its slumber every hour, while its four sister bells ring every quarter.

“Touches the four and the fourth; Eight, half past eight; Twelve, just before quarter to sixteen,” the clock keeper gives the details.

View of the Isabel Tower in central London, featuring Big Ben (EFE/Will Oliver)

Watchmakers have been playing with weights to mark the exact time since 1859: “We use old penny coins; By placing them on a pendulum, they increase the speed by two-fifths of a second every twenty-four hours,” Westworth revealed.

If there is a delay, keep a penny; If it is advanced, vice versa. ,This is how we control timeThe clockmaker says, always referring to the first ring of Big Ben.

This device is almost capable of self-regulation Thanks to what was the world’s first double gravity escapement mechanism, which isolates the pendulum from external agents.

,All sorts of things affect the clock: the weather outside, day and night, the tide (of the Thames), even when people visit. , Small adjustments that without fixing every day will be a problem for us,” says its custodian.

On the other hand, there are circles all around the tower: “You can drive a double decker bus hereWestworth jokes about her size.

Its dimensions are such that its two hands, minute and hour, reach five and three meters respectively.

Its 324 handcrafted translucent glass panels are ready for nighttime LED lighting.They follow a template to make sure each piece fits exactly.“, he adds.

A century and a half ago there was no electricity to illuminate the clock, so “The ‘watchman’ of the tower went up, lit the gas lamps, remained throughout the night making sure they remained lit and there was no explosion.,

internal mechanism of clock

It had no official name in its 165 years, until 2012, when construction began.The honor and privilege of being called the Isabel Tower, in honor of the late QueenWestworth explains.

That year the United Kingdom celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of sixty years of the reign of its beloved isabel ii (1926-2022).

In this way, the Palace of Westminster, seat of the British Parliament, is guarded by its two longest-serving queens: to the south, Victoria Tower (1837-1901) and to the north, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Tower with clock in this image next to the British Parliament (Reuters/Toby Melville/File)

,The tower is named after the Queen, although she never visited there. -Westworth Reveals-. Other members of the royal family, yes, but the Queen, never. A shame, I think he would have liked the idea.”

From the top of the tower, after climbing 334 stone steps, you can see the endless river bed of the Thames, the great London Eye Ferris wheel and Buckingham Palace.

“It’s a privilege to enjoy the job that I have,” says its custodian for the past two decades, who hopes that “in a few years, I’ll be handing over its care to the next generation, hopefully.” I will be able to hand over the command for the next 160 years.” “

(efe)