Manuel Vallina-Victorero, Head of Vascular Surgery of Gijón

Management of Health Sector V, of Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (Cespa) has made official the appointment of Manuel Javier Valina-Victorero Vazquez As head of the alternative service of Angiology and Vascular Surgery of Cabunes University HospitalIn gijon,

Thus Valina-Victorero took charge javier alvarez fernandezThe historic head of the service, who has been at the helm of the department since its inception 20 years ago, and who retires in 2023.

The resolution has been published in Official Gazette of the Principality of Asturias (BOPA) With the signature of the Manager of Region V, Maria Luisa Sanchez Nunez,

Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery University of Oviedoand for the doctor Valladolidis expert in Angiology and Vascular SurgeryThrough MIR.

The doctorate was awarded with the excellent grade ‘Cum Laude’ for the thesis ‘The Study of Behaviour’ Cryopreserved Vascular Xenografts Subject to hyperlipidic diet’.

Master in Medical Management Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and also in the management of social-health centers bioethics,

His healthcare career has developed mainly at the Cabunes University Hospital of Gijón, where he has been for almost a quarter of a century. Before this he had a tenure of seven years in this Yague General HospitalOf burgos,

He has been head of the Vascular Surgery Section at Cabunes.

President of Drug Research Ethics Commission Of the Principality of Asturias.

has also been the president of National Commission on Angiology and Vascular Surgery,

His areas of expertise are:

varicose veins

ischemia

aneurysm

diabetic foot

thrombosis

lymphedema

recognized by National Assessment and Accreditation Agency (ANECA) As Assistant Doctor Professor.